EDITORIAL: Coronavirus danger is still with us

The weekend is upon us again. Though the calendar says more days of spring, it's summer in South Carolina to most everyone.

That means activity both indoors and outdoors. People are "getting together." Beaches are full of people. Restaurants and other businesses are back in the swing of things with coronavirus restrictions having been lifted. Activity abounds.

You still will see evidence that the coronavirus emergency has not gone away. Some people are wearing masks. Some practice social distancing.

But just visual surveys will tell you that a sizable number of people are going about life as if COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

But it is. The daily report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows new cases in South Carolina. And the fact that so many here do not seem concerned is a great source of concern for our leaders.

Gov. Henry McMaster has called the lack of precautions and social distancing around the state "highly disappointing and highly dangerous."

"I'm not sure how to get through to some people other than to point out it is still here," McMaster said. "It's still highly dangerous and it's deadly."