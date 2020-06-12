EDITORIAL: Coronavirus danger is still with us

The weekend is upon us again. Though the calendar says more days of spring, it's summer in South Carolina to most everyone.
That means activity both indoors and outdoors. People are "getting together." Beaches are full of people. Restaurants and other businesses are back in the swing of things with coronavirus restrictions having been lifted. Activity abounds.
You still will see evidence that the coronavirus emergency has not gone away. Some people are wearing masks. Some practice social distancing.
But just visual surveys will tell you that a sizable number of people are going about life as if COVID-19 is no longer a threat.
But it is. The daily report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows new cases in South Carolina. And the fact that so many here do not seem concerned is a great source of concern for our leaders.
Gov. Henry McMaster has called the lack of precautions and social distancing around the state "highly disappointing and highly dangerous."
"I'm not sure how to get through to some people other than to point out it is still here," McMaster said. "It's still highly dangerous and it's deadly."
Nonetheless, the governor shows no inclination to return to social restrictions that hit hard at the state's economy. And it's even questionable now, after the "reopening," how effective a shift to shutdown could be.
“I’m concerned about every type of activity that I see like that,” state epidemiologist Linda Bell told The Post and Courier of Charleston about scenes of large crowds on Memorial Day weekend. “I saw the videos of beachgoers. When we investigate in communities, we learn of private parties of 100 to 150 people who are gathering. All of these types of gatherings are a risk.”
There are many reasons people are doing what they do: no prohibition on gatherings, belief that the threat has been overblown, support for local businesses, willingness to take the risk.
Why put yourself and others at unnecessary risk when there is no good reason to do so? Even as people go about more "normalcy," following the guidelines to fight the coronavirus makes sense.
• Wash your hands often. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home. Stay at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) from other people.
• Do not gather in large groups. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when going out in public.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
COVID-19 is still with us in South Carolina and around the nation. It is not going away with the summer and the likelihood of even more new cases looms with a return to cooler temperatures in just a few months. Be responsible. Follow the guidelines.
