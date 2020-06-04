EDITORIAL: Coronavirus compounds storm threat

It certainly is not the news South Carolinians want to read: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, is calling for 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes – one that is Category 3 or higher (115-plus-mph winds) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The forecast is above the 30-year (1981-2010) average of 13 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
With two named storms coming ahead of the official June 1 start of hurricane season, there is cause for extra concern and preparation.
Compounding the major problems that hurricanes present in 2020 is the coronavirus pandemic.
"As Americans focus their attention on a safe and healthy reopening of our country, it remains critically important that we also remember to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming hurricane season," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 31 through June 6 South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. Residents, businesses and communities in South Carolina are urged to begin preparations for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Advanced preparation and planning safeguards lives, protects property and lessens the devastating impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes.
This year, residents are being advised to include COVID-19 safety precautions in every aspect of their hurricane plan.
“It will be crucial for everyone to take COVID-19 into consideration when updating their personal emergency plans. Residents’ first priority should be to protect themselves from a potential hurricane if an evacuation is issued for their communities,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. “That’s why this year, for hurricane season 2020, we want everyone to remember these four words: time, space, people, place while getting ready for any hurricane that may head toward South Carolina.”
Time: Give yourself time to prepare for a hurricane. Have a plan before you go out to get supplies so you spend less time interacting with others who may be infected. Do not wait until the last minute.
Space: Make safe and social distancing a part of every aspect of your hurricane planning. Whether it’s stocking up on hurricane supplies or deciding where you will go if you need to evacuate. Do everything you can to stay at least 6 feet away from people you do not live with.
People: Make sure all the people in your family know what to do to stay healthy. Remember, the more people your family interacts with, the greater your chances of contracting and possibly transmitting COVID-19.
Place: Know where you will go once the evacuation order is issued for your area. Staying in a hotel or with family or friends far inland are the best options to protect yourself from COVID-19 and the storm.
To help you prepare, the 20th annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available for download at scemd.org. SCEMD and partner agencies have updated the guide for the 2020 hurricane season. Printed editions of the guide will be in all Walgreens stores statewide, at coastal Department of Motor Vehicles offices, and in The Times and Democrat and other newspapers on June 7.
Let's hold out hope that the hurricane season will not turn out to be as rough as projected, but it's better to be safe than sorry. Amid so many other concerns in these times, being prepared is the best thing for you and your state of mind.
