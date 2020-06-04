EDITORIAL: Coronavirus compounds storm threat

This year, residents are being advised to include COVID-19 safety precautions in every aspect of their hurricane plan.

“It will be crucial for everyone to take COVID-19 into consideration when updating their personal emergency plans. Residents’ first priority should be to protect themselves from a potential hurricane if an evacuation is issued for their communities,” South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. “That’s why this year, for hurricane season 2020, we want everyone to remember these four words: time, space, people, place while getting ready for any hurricane that may head toward South Carolina.”

Time: Give yourself time to prepare for a hurricane. Have a plan before you go out to get supplies so you spend less time interacting with others who may be infected. Do not wait until the last minute.

Space: Make safe and social distancing a part of every aspect of your hurricane planning. Whether it’s stocking up on hurricane supplies or deciding where you will go if you need to evacuate. Do everything you can to stay at least 6 feet away from people you do not live with.