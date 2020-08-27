EDITORIAL: Cooperation in tracing COVID contact

The problem is that their effectiveness has been limited by those they are trying to help. Too many people either never answered their phone or, if they did, have been unwilling to be interviewed about those people with whom they have come into close contact, which is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.

"We really just especially ask the public to help us when they get a call from a contact tracer," says Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant. "Don't be afraid, and please answer our questions. ... Maintaining privacy and confidentiality is very important to us."

Ideally, the state can drive down its rate of new COVID cases by quickly reaching out to those who test positive, seeing who they have crossed paths with and then alerting those people that they might have been exposed and should get tested or take steps to limit their interactions with others in the short run. This can work to drive down infection rates.

The contact tracers know as well as anyone what's at stake. "Sometimes, a person who has COVID-19 is very sick or maybe you're talking to a family member of someone who has passed away," says Dr. Traxler, who has done some calls herself. "It's sad and a sobering reminder of what this disease can do."