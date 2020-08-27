EDITORIAL: Cooperation in tracing COVID contact

Long before COVID-19 arrived, South Carolina employed about 20 contact tracers who called up those diagnosed with certain infectious diseases. These tracers asked about others who the patient might have exposed, then called those people to urge them to take special care.
Most of us likely didn't know contact tracing was even a thing because it was done so infrequently and on a relatively small scale. The pandemic has thrust this longstanding epidemiological tool into a bright new light. Unfortunately, a lot of people don't like what they see. That's too bad, and we hope attitudes change for everyone's sake.
The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control now has more than 700 contact tracers as it tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and it has about 600 more who can be brought in quickly, as needed.
They have tried to interview everyone infected, which is more than 100,000 in South Carolina. Tracers offer to help connect those infected to medical care, if needed, and they try to learn who those infected might have exposed. All answers are kept confidential, even from those whom someone might have infected. Privacy safeguards are important for ensuring the public's confidence in the program.
The state also has about 230 contact monitors who help. Each infected person usually comes in close contact with about three to 10 people, so that's a lot of calls to make to ensure everyone takes proper care of themselves and others.
The problem is that their effectiveness has been limited by those they are trying to help. Too many people either never answered their phone or, if they did, have been unwilling to be interviewed about those people with whom they have come into close contact, which is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.
"We really just especially ask the public to help us when they get a call from a contact tracer," says Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC physician consultant. "Don't be afraid, and please answer our questions. ... Maintaining privacy and confidentiality is very important to us."
Ideally, the state can drive down its rate of new COVID cases by quickly reaching out to those who test positive, seeing who they have crossed paths with and then alerting those people that they might have been exposed and should get tested or take steps to limit their interactions with others in the short run. This can work to drive down infection rates.
The contact tracers know as well as anyone what's at stake. "Sometimes, a person who has COVID-19 is very sick or maybe you're talking to a family member of someone who has passed away," says Dr. Traxler, who has done some calls herself. "It's sad and a sobering reminder of what this disease can do."
Those who have not cooperated have had a variety of reasons, but some undoubtedly have been concerned about their privacy, even fraud. A source at the U.S. Attorney's Office says fraud and identity theft related to criminals posing as contact tracers has not been a big problem so far, but people should remain vigilant and know a contact tracer never will ask for money, your Social Security number, your bank account or credit card numbers or your immigration status.
Those with suspicions also can ask the contact tracer to send them an email, which should come from an address that ends with @dhec.sc.gov; any concerns also may be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov).
The success of contact tracing can be limited by other factors, too, such as lengthy turnaround time for processing tests and the fact that some with COVID-19 will have such mild symptoms they may spread it without knowing it.
So it's only a tool, not a magic wand. But we should all do what we can to make this tool as effective as possible — and try to minimize the number of South Carolinians who will get sick or even die during this pandemic — especially if all that's being asked of us is to pick up the phone and chat.
This editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via The Associated Press.
