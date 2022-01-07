EDITORIAL: Coon hunt is major regional tourist event

Orangeburg County officially welcomes the Grand American Coon Hunt this weekend, a United Kennel Club-sanctioned event that is one of the top field trials in the nation for coon dogs.

Orangeburg has been the only home for an event in its 56th year and looks forward to again hosting thousands of people.

Estimates are 20,000 to 25,000 people are involved with the event. About 30% of those are locals, with others coming from around the nation.

The number of actual hunters is small compared to the crowd. Many visit the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds headquarters for events such as the treeing contest and bench show. A huge contingent travels to Orangeburg to buy and sell coon dogs. It only makes sense: Thousands of coon dog enthusiasts gathered in one place. Go to where the market is.

As the largest field trials for coon dogs in the nation, the Grand American has put Orangeburg on the map for people all over America. Its direct economic impact locally has been estimated as high as $6.5 million.

Today, no one doubts the significance of being the host for an event ranked among the top 20 annual tourist happenings in the Southeast.

That's a far cry from the skepticism of that first year more than five decades ago. Some hunters had to withdraw to serve as judges. There was open doubt about future prospects.

But it worked in a state that has been a hub of dog-trialing since the early 1900s when professional trainers from across the country recognized South Carolina as ideal for wintertime dog training. The Grand American is the granddaddy of hunts.

Hunters bring their prize-winning coon dogs to compete with hopes of winning the coveted title of Grand Champion. Points are earned by dogs for their ability to locate and track the animal, but the raccoons are not injured or killed.

Other communities certainly would welcome the Grand American with open arms, but Orangeburg is a home the hunters find to their liking.

We speak for our community in hoping we remain a deserving host. Welcome, Grand American!

