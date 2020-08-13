EDITORIAL: Connecting important for seniors’ health

The debate over returning students to school comes down to calculated risk. Proponents say young people face very little threat from the coronavirus. Opponents say the risk is too great, particularly for the people back home to which transmission of COVID-19 could be deadly – notably parents and grandparents.
The coronavirus is of particular concern to older Americans. They are the people most prone to severe illness and death. And nowhere is the danger greater than in places where older people, many with underlying health conditions, are congregated. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have had to take precautions beyond the norm – and even so, there rate of infection has generally been higher.
But just as there is an argument to be made about other health – and educational – consequences for students not being in the classroom, there are consequences for older Americans being kept in quarantine. A continuing challenge is people not being able to visit loved ones in nursing homes.
“One of the hardest parts of the COVID-19 pandemic for families who have relatives with Alzheimer’s disease living in a care setting is not being able to see their loved ones in person,” said Jennifer Reeder, director of educational and social services for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Many nursing homes are likely to continue limiting or prohibiting outside visitors, given how fast COVID-19 can spread and the high risks to seniors with underlying health conditions.”
So families must look for new ways to interact with loved ones.
AFA advises:
Connect using technology. Video chat platforms like FaceTime, Zoom or Skype allow you and your loved one to see and talk with one another from anywhere. Many care settings are helping families stay connected this way. Ask your loved one’s care setting if they can offer this type of service. Phone calls, emails and letters are also good ways to keep in touch.
Send favorite items. A care package with your loved one’s favorite snacks, trinkets and other fun items can let them know that you are thinking of them. It can also help provide them with comfort, improve their mood and reduce stress or anxiety. Be sure to check with the care setting first to find out if any items are prohibited for health reasons.
Have a dialogue through photographs. Some care settings are working with families to regularly send pictures of their residents to their loved ones and also inviting families to send photos in return for the residents to see. In some cases, they’ll encourage “themed” photos (i.e., wearing a funny hat) to keep things fun and engaging. This can also have the added benefit of eliciting memories.
Don’t be afraid to ask for updates from the care setting. Keep in touch with staff and get regular updates on your loved one. If your loved one has special care needs, such as physical or occupational therapy, or needs other personal care services, like getting toenails or fingernails cut, find out how the facility is delivering those services or what alternatives are in place. Ask about what steps the care setting is taking to deliver activity programming (i.e., music, art, dance/movement, crafts, exercise) that can help keep your loved one engaged and active. Additionally, all care settings are required to have plans in place to monitor and prevent infections and safeguard the health of their residents and staff. They should be able to provide you with information about these procedures, if asked.
Whether a person in a nursing home has Alzheimer’s or not, there is a need for family interaction – for the health of the nursing home resident and family members. Families can and should stay connected.
