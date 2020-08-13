EDITORIAL: Connecting important for seniors’ health

So families must look for new ways to interact with loved ones.

AFA advises:

Connect using technology. Video chat platforms like FaceTime, Zoom or Skype allow you and your loved one to see and talk with one another from anywhere. Many care settings are helping families stay connected this way. Ask your loved one’s care setting if they can offer this type of service. Phone calls, emails and letters are also good ways to keep in touch.

Send favorite items. A care package with your loved one’s favorite snacks, trinkets and other fun items can let them know that you are thinking of them. It can also help provide them with comfort, improve their mood and reduce stress or anxiety. Be sure to check with the care setting first to find out if any items are prohibited for health reasons.

Have a dialogue through photographs. Some care settings are working with families to regularly send pictures of their residents to their loved ones and also inviting families to send photos in return for the residents to see. In some cases, they’ll encourage “themed” photos (i.e., wearing a funny hat) to keep things fun and engaging. This can also have the added benefit of eliciting memories.