EDITORIAL: Congaree park significant to local economy

If you’re looking for a summer adventure, South Carolina has plenty to offer. The state’s national parks are among destinations not to be forgotten amid the coronavirus emergency.
The national parks of South Carolina are Congaree National Park, Fort Sumter National Historic Site, Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, Cowpens National Battlefield, Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, Kings Mountain National Military Park and Ninety Six National Historic Site.
Locally, Congaree National Park is a nearby treasure of outdoors adventure, featuring some of the oldest growth of hardwoods on the continent. Located between Orangeburg and Columbia, the Congaree site became the nation’s 57th national park in 2003.
A new National Park Service report shows that 159,445 visitors to Congaree National Park in 2019 spent $8,173,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 102 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $9,643,000.
“We have been safely increasing access to Congaree National Park, one park in the national system of parks that supports individual and collective physical and mental wellness,” Superintendent K. Lynn Berry said. “We welcome people back to the park and are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to all that the Lower Richland Community and the Midlands offer.”
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service. The report shows $21 billion of direct spending by more than 327 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 340,500 jobs nationally; 278,000 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $41.7 billion.
Lodging expenses account for the largest share of visitor spending, about $7.1 billion in 2019. The restaurant sector had the next greatest effects with $4.2 billion in economic output. Motor vehicle fuel expenditures were $2.16 billion with retail spending at $1.93 billion.
Visitor spending on lodging supported more than 58,000 jobs and more than 61,000 jobs in restaurants. Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 28,000 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 20,000 jobs.
Report authors also produce an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
If you’ve never visited Congaree, this summer is a good time. Campgrounds and the visitor center remain closed but all other areas of the park are open, including restrooms at the visitor center and Cedar Creek Canoe Access.
And there's plenty of space to be safe via social distancing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.