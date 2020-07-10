EDITORIAL: Congaree park significant to local economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re looking for a summer adventure, South Carolina has plenty to offer. The state’s national parks are among destinations not to be forgotten amid the coronavirus emergency.

The national parks of South Carolina are Congaree National Park, Fort Sumter National Historic Site, Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, Cowpens National Battlefield, Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, Kings Mountain National Military Park and Ninety Six National Historic Site.

Locally, Congaree National Park is a nearby treasure of outdoors adventure, featuring some of the oldest growth of hardwoods on the continent. Located between Orangeburg and Columbia, the Congaree site became the nation’s 57th national park in 2003.

A new National Park Service report shows that 159,445 visitors to Congaree National Park in 2019 spent $8,173,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 102 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $9,643,000.