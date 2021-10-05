EDITORIAL: Community of Character still a positive

Orangeburg County citizens have been told by surveyors they should not be so critical of their home. Even while saying they don’t want to leave, people will dwell on some negative: crime, poverty, litter etc.

Our leaders and those working to attract industry, tourists and retirees to Orangeburg County tell citizens they hamper efforts by failing to talk about the good things. Organized efforts have focused on getting citizens to look at the county positively.

Building a positive outlook through emphasis on building character in people is a goal of the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign, which enjoys noteworthy acceptance inside our county and garners us the type of attention we desire elsewhere.

It was in 2000 that the Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Development Commission and The Times and Democrat to create “Community of Character.” The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken.