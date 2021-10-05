EDITORIAL: Community of Character still a positive

Orangeburg County citizens have been told by surveyors they should not be so critical of their home. Even while saying they don’t want to leave, people will dwell on some negative: crime, poverty, litter etc.
Our leaders and those working to attract industry, tourists and retirees to Orangeburg County tell citizens they hamper efforts by failing to talk about the good things. Organized efforts have focused on getting citizens to look at the county positively.
Building a positive outlook through emphasis on building character in people is a goal of the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign, which enjoys noteworthy acceptance inside our county and garners us the type of attention we desire elsewhere.
It was in 2000 that the Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Development Commission and The Times and Democrat to create “Community of Character.” The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken.
The Community of Character effort commits our leaders and citizens to building a county where ideals from honesty and compassion to integrity and self-discipline matter. The traits and stories of individuals exhibiting them are before our people every day. The campaign is alive in schools, at government meetings, in the support of every single town in the county and, hopefully, in the hearts and minds of more and more people.
Orangeburg County’s efforts have received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.
Building character means not only living the example but talking about character. Getting people’s attention in a fast-paced world is crucial.
No one is unrealistic enough to believe the Community of Character campaign will evaporate all the county’s problems. But as much as building character is part of long-term solutions, the campaign is important.
It may be most relevant for instilling in Orangeburg County citizens a belief that our county is a good place and for exporting the attitude through formal recognition of our efforts and individual words and actions.
Orangeburg County has every reason to like being a Community of Character.