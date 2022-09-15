EDITORIAL: Community of Character still a big positive

Perhaps the character trait of curiosity is ideal just now.

The Orangeburg County Community of Character has a new leader and she is determined to see that the initiative push ahead.

Executive Director Candace Berry-Vaughn says of the September character trait: “Curiosity is a gateway to the future. It inspires discovery and learning. It helps to frame vision, fuels passion and drives innovation.”

Discovery and learning are two things people should do regarding their community — and the Community of Character program.

Our leaders and those working to attract industry, tourists and retirees to Orangeburg County tell citizens they sometime hamper efforts by failing to talk about the good things. Organized efforts have focused on getting citizens to look at the county positively.

Building a positive outlook through emphasis on building character in people is a goal of the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign, which enjoys noteworthy acceptance inside our county and garners us the type of attention we desire elsewhere.

It was in 2000 that the Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Development Commission and The Times and Democrat to create “Community of Character.” The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken.

The Community of Character effort commits our leaders and citizens to building a county where ideals from honesty and compassion to integrity and self-discipline matter. The traits and stories of individuals exhibiting them are before our people every day. The campaign is alive in schools, at government meetings, in the support of every single town in the county and, hopefully, in the hearts and minds of more and more people.

Orangeburg County’s efforts have received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

Building character means not only living the example but talking about character. Getting people’s attention in a fast-paced world is crucial.

No one is unrealistic enough to believe the Community of Character campaign will evaporate all the county’s problems. But as much as building character is part of long-term solutions, the campaign is important.

Curious? Find out more about Orangeburg County Community of Character at https://orangeburgcharacter.org/.