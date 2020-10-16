EDITORIAL: Common sense vital for S.C. restaurants

• Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than eight customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

• Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

• Restaurants should minimize, modify or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

We suspect these wishes will be ignored by a good many restaurant operators. After all, there's been significant revenue loss and filling up the dining rooms will provide financial relief. But it also might cost the restaurants in the long run if another spike in positive cases occurs.

There is no reason to believe we are completely out of the woods. Football teams are but one good example to reflect that we are not done with the virus by any means. So why should we be so confident that reopening restaurants to full-capacity dining — in enclosed spaces where the same people are gathered for about an hour and breathing the same air — will somehow be different? Once seated, the masks come off the patrons.