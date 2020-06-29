EDITORIAL: Common ground not to be found

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not hard to believe that most Americans do not favor efforts to defund police departments. But it comes as no surprise that a majority sees the need for reforms that will bring together police and the public while better serving and protecting both.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released this past week found only 25% of Americans favor reducing law enforcement funding.

But the same poll shows Americans overwhelmingly want clear standards on when police officers may use force and consequences for officers who do so excessively. The poll also finds there is strong support for penalizing officers who engage in racially biased policing. Americans are more likely now than five years ago to say that police violence against the public is a very serious problem and that officers who cause injury or death on the job are treated too leniently.

Americans are largely united behind the idea that action is required: 29% think the criminal justice system needs "a complete overhaul," 40% say it needs "major changes" and 25% say it needs "minor changes." Just 5% believe no changes are necessary.