EDITORIAL: Commitment to objectivity is missing

Media outlets such as The Times and Democrat frequently point out there is a huge difference in journalism on the local level and what is called journalism by national media. A commitment to objectively reporting news remains on the local level while nationally the lack of objectivity is glaring, so much so that there is even a debate over the mission being objectivity or setting an agenda.
Coverage of the 2020 election, the attack on the U.S. Capitol, impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the inauguration of President Joe Biden are just recent examples. If you read national publications or watched cable TV networks’ coverage, you’ll know there was a huge divide in how the stories were reported, depending upon the political slant of the outlet.
Repeating, we do not report locally with a political slant. News is to be reported in as straightforward and objective a manner as professionally and humanly possible for reporters and editors. Opinion regarding local issues or the national stories referenced are to be confined to editorials such as this one and reporting clearly labeled as opinion.
As much as we hope our audience understands not all media are the same, we are aware there is a certain painting of all media with the same brush. Local journalism suffers for it.
Axios.com recently reported that trust in traditional media has declined to an all-time low.
• For the first time, fewer than half of all Americans have trust in media, according to data from Edelman's annual trust barometer shared with Axios. And trust in social media has hit an all-time low of 27%.
• 56% of Americans agree with the statement that "Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations."
• 58% think that "most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public."
And per the reporting of Felix Salmon at axios.com, when Edelman repolled Americans after the 2020 election, the figures had deteriorated even further, with 57% of Democrats trusting the media and only 18% of Republicans.
“The big picture: These numbers are echoed across the rest of the world: They're mostly not a function of Donald Trump's war on ‘fake news,’” Salmon writes.
He cites a quote by vaccine rumor hunter Heidi Larson: "We don’t have a misinformation problem, we have a trust problem.”
The report by Axios, which has a stated mission to "help restore trust in fact-based news,” does more than identify the problem. Via Larson, the point is made that some in media want to turn things around.
Former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber talks of factual reporting as a means of "regaining the trust of the reading public.”
Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan writes that "our goal should go beyond merely putting truthful information in front of the public. We should also do our best to make sure it’s widely accepted."
That will be a job. Salmon opines: “Mistrust of media is now a central part of many Americans' personal identity — an article of faith that they weren't argued into and can't be argued out of.”
Perhaps so, but a commitment to objectivity would be a good start at changing things. We pledge to do our part in difficult times.