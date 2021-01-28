EDITORIAL: Commitment to objectivity is missing

Media outlets such as The Times and Democrat frequently point out there is a huge difference in journalism on the local level and what is called journalism by national media. A commitment to objectively reporting news remains on the local level while nationally the lack of objectivity is glaring, so much so that there is even a debate over the mission being objectivity or setting an agenda.

Coverage of the 2020 election, the attack on the U.S. Capitol, impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the inauguration of President Joe Biden are just recent examples. If you read national publications or watched cable TV networks’ coverage, you’ll know there was a huge divide in how the stories were reported, depending upon the political slant of the outlet.

Repeating, we do not report locally with a political slant. News is to be reported in as straightforward and objective a manner as professionally and humanly possible for reporters and editors. Opinion regarding local issues or the national stories referenced are to be confined to editorials such as this one and reporting clearly labeled as opinion.

As much as we hope our audience understands not all media are the same, we are aware there is a certain painting of all media with the same brush. Local journalism suffers for it.