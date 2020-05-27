EDITORIAL: Commencement: seasonal insight for a lifetime

For the rest of your life, eat and drink intelligently. If you do, you've had your last glass of sweetened tea. Tea is good for you. Drink it plain or stir in the zero-calorie alternative. You have to stir vigorously. Consider it exercise. Sugar contributes only empty, harmful calories. Don't tell me it doesn't taste as good. Get used to it! The good life is made up of adjustments. No alcohol in anything approaching excess. Of course no tobacco in any form. Never use fattening dairy products. Skim milk is the only milk for you and me. It has all of the good and none of the bad. Read the advice columns about taking care of your only body.

Your mind: Read a newspaper every day, seven days a week. Not just the comics, sports, entertainment but the editorial page and news. It will, over five years, give you the equivalent of a college education. If you can't afford one, run by the library. Change your TV viewing habits. Get accustomed to both C-Spans, Discovery, History, Travel channels. The more you know, the more you want to know. Your mind is precious, the more it's stretched, the more efficient it gets. Memorize something daily. (Ask yourself. Are you ambitious? Do you really want to get ahead? If so, keep on reading.) Be more curious, more observant. Are you handicapped by walking through life with blinders on? Many young people are. Don't sleepwalk your life away.