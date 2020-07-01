EDITORIAL: Combatting BUI is big deal in S.C.

Boating in South Carolina has also gone from being a mostly seasonal activity to one that is just about year-round. Remarkably, while the number of boats and boaters has continued to rise, the rate of incidents and boating-related fatalities has decreased, both in terms of accidents per-1,000 registered vessels, and in raw numbers.

It's well-known that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. While there may often be another, more proximate, cause of a collision -- such as failure to maintain a proper lookout -- alcohol use is very often a contributing factor. Because of this, an aggressive and innovative BUI enforcement strategy has been at the center of SCDNR's efforts to bring down the state's incident and fatality numbers, beginning in 1996 when the agency's first Boating Safety Action Force (B-SAF) team was created.

BUI enforcement is a year-round priority for SCDNR officers patrolling the waterways of the Palmetto State. The basic strategy behind B-SAF was to supplement those regular boating enforcement patrols with concentrated, highly visible "saturation" patrols during high-traffic weekends and events such as major holidays, regattas or festivals during the spring and summer boating seasons. B-SAF remains an important component of the agency's overall boating enforcement effort.