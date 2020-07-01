EDITORIAL: Combatting BUI is big deal in S.C.

With people being advised to maintain social distancing, traditional congregating on beaches and in rivers on July 4th weekend will, by necessity, be different. People likely will be gathering primarily as family units, which means boating will maintain its place as a big holiday activity.
But there is danger beyond the coronavirus – danger that the S.C. Department of Natural Resources has been reducing.
According to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, boating-under-the-influence enforcement has been the cornerstone of a successful effort to improve South Carolina's boating incident and boating-related fatality numbers.
Boating has always been a popular activity in South Carolina, but beginning around the late 1980s, the number of boats registered in the state drastically increased. In 1974, records indicate there were just 128,0000 registered vessels in the state. By 1995, that number had more than doubled, and the state experienced one of its highest annual counts of boating incidents that year.
Records show the growth in registered boats has been continuous. In 2019, there were 549,000 registered vessels operating in state waters (not to mention thousands of visitors).
"South Carolina is, per-capita, the fifth largest state in terms of boat ownership. We are a boating state," said Captain Robert McCullough, a veteran SCDNR officer who oversees the agency's Office of Media and Outreach.
Boating in South Carolina has also gone from being a mostly seasonal activity to one that is just about year-round. Remarkably, while the number of boats and boaters has continued to rise, the rate of incidents and boating-related fatalities has decreased, both in terms of accidents per-1,000 registered vessels, and in raw numbers.
It's well-known that alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. While there may often be another, more proximate, cause of a collision -- such as failure to maintain a proper lookout -- alcohol use is very often a contributing factor. Because of this, an aggressive and innovative BUI enforcement strategy has been at the center of SCDNR's efforts to bring down the state's incident and fatality numbers, beginning in 1996 when the agency's first Boating Safety Action Force (B-SAF) team was created.
BUI enforcement is a year-round priority for SCDNR officers patrolling the waterways of the Palmetto State. The basic strategy behind B-SAF was to supplement those regular boating enforcement patrols with concentrated, highly visible "saturation" patrols during high-traffic weekends and events such as major holidays, regattas or festivals during the spring and summer boating seasons. B-SAF remains an important component of the agency's overall boating enforcement effort.
"A lot of the success that we've had is due to our enforcement program, and our related public awareness programs," said SCDNR Major Gary Sullivan, who has been involved in B-SAF since its inception. "On the enforcement side, we created additional and more in-depth training on BUI detection, and we took that training to the officers in every district or region. I can still remember going around to every district and teaching the same field sobriety test to each officer statewide, so we all did it the same way."
SCDNR also worked with others to develop and test new field-sobriety protocols specifically for the marine environment, including an on-water battery of standardized testing that means people don’t have to be taken to a dock or boat landing for testing.
BUI enforcement efforts have also gotten more efficient - and more visible -- thanks to the addition of the "BAT-mobile". The BAT-mobile is a blood-alcohol testing lab on wheels that can be deployed to a boat landing or other place during festivals, regattas or high-traffic weekends. The BAT-mobile not only shaves a tremendous amount of time off of the process of making a BUI arrest, allowing officers to get back on the water faster, but also is a highly visible reminder to all who see it that SCDNR and the B-SAF team are on the water.
The success of this endeavor is, as the boating law administrators say, “a feather in the cap of senior leadership within the SCDNR's Law Enforcement Division, but the real winners are South Carolina's boating public, who are able to enjoy their time spent on South Carolina's waters, and do so in a way that allows everyone to get home safe.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.