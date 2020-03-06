EDITORIAL COLUMN: S.C. primary again proves bellwether

If South Carolina needs to make a case for holding a key early spot in the national presidential-selection process, the 2020 Democratic primary is the evidence.
Three days before Super Tuesday, South Carolina boosted former Vice President Joe Biden with a resounding victory that came as pundits were pronouncing his candidacy all but dead after showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Enter House Majority Whip and 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s most influential Democrat. His endorsement of Biden further cemented African American support and paved the way for a Biden landslide.
South Carolina signaled what was to come on Super Tuesday. Blacks in other Southern states and elsewhere lined up solidly behind Biden, who in less than a week has returned to frontrunner status, this time with electoral victories to back it up.
South Carolina also showed voter interest is high, as it was on Super Tuesday. In the Palmetto State, more people voted than cast ballots in the 2008 Democratic primary, when record numbers turned out to give then-candidate Barack Obama a resounding victory over Hillary Clinton. More than 539,000 voted in S.C. on Saturday, 7,000 above the 2008 total.
Inside the South Carolina story is Orangeburg County as a harbinger of how the state’s Democrats will vote. A sizable county with a majority-black population, Orangeburg is a Democratic bastion in a Republican “red” state. On Saturday, the county’s voters went 70% for Biden, who won statewide with nearly 50% of the vote. Among African Americans in the state, support for Biden exceeded 60%.
South Carolina’s influence on the race could be seen further via exit polling on Super Tuesday. As many as half of the voters made up their minds in the last few days, and a majority of those backed Biden, according to New York Times’ reporting of Edison Research findings.
Still, the S.C. results and those from Super Tuesday leave Democrats with major questions. With their process down to a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, there remains a likelihood neither will get enough delegates to win the nomination outright. And Sanders is a major question mark. Will the senator and his legion of loyal followers, with passion not unlike President Donald Trump’s ardent supporters, line up behind Biden if he becomes the nominee?
It appears a majority of Democrats and those voting in the Democratic primaries do not see Sanders being able to defeat Trump, which is the overriding stated goal of Democratic leadership and Democrats at the grass roots. Biden is gaining support as the best bet.
But amid the headlines over Democratic primaries, there are some sobering facts for the party and its ultimate nominee.
The states in which Biden is doing best are unlikely to vote for the Democratic nominee in the general election. South Carolina’s electoral votes have not gone to a Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
And consider Tuesday’s result from Tennessee, where Biden won. The state held a little-reported Republican presidential primary. Trump got more votes running essentially unopposed than Biden and Sanders combined in the Democratic primary. It happened in other states also.
The road to November will be nothing if not interesting.