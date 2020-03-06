EDITORIAL COLUMN: S.C. primary again proves bellwether

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina’s influence on the race could be seen further via exit polling on Super Tuesday. As many as half of the voters made up their minds in the last few days, and a majority of those backed Biden, according to New York Times’ reporting of Edison Research findings.

Still, the S.C. results and those from Super Tuesday leave Democrats with major questions. With their process down to a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, there remains a likelihood neither will get enough delegates to win the nomination outright. And Sanders is a major question mark. Will the senator and his legion of loyal followers, with passion not unlike President Donald Trump’s ardent supporters, line up behind Biden if he becomes the nominee?

It appears a majority of Democrats and those voting in the Democratic primaries do not see Sanders being able to defeat Trump, which is the overriding stated goal of Democratic leadership and Democrats at the grass roots. Biden is gaining support as the best bet.

But amid the headlines over Democratic primaries, there are some sobering facts for the party and its ultimate nominee.