EDITORIAL COLUMN: Hogs also pose threat as invaders

You've read much here about the coronavirus invader that is costing too many lives, altering everyone's life and threatening to do further damage.
It's not in the same realm as the virus threat but today there is news of a different type of invader -- wild hogs -- and a new effort to do something about the problem.
Wild hogs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s.
In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range. But by 2008, wild pigs were documented in all 46 counties.
In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. They cause an estimated $115 million in damage each year in the state, with most of this occurring to agriculture.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking the problem seriously, allocating $1.97 million to allow USDA Wildlife Services to dedicate fulltime staff to combating the invasive species in Newberry and Hampton counties over the next three years.
Five full-time technicians will work with landowners to remove feral pigs. A part- time biologist will coordinate the project.
The joint effort of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will concentrate on problem feral swine populations in areas where focused efforts are predicted to reduce damage.
“Wild hogs have become increasingly detrimental to our farmers and we are hopeful this project will provide some concrete solutions for dealing with this costly nuisance,” said Harry Ott, president of South Carolina Farm Bureau.
USDA is awarding more than $16.7 million to 10 states as part of the 2018 Pam Bill’s Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program. Other states receiving funding are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The 2018 Farm Bill provides $75 million for the FSVP over the life of the bill.
For landowners outside of the two counties, assistance to manage feral swine damage is still available through Wildlife Services’ normal operations.
The USDA effort is good news in rural South Carolina. While it may be hard to get residents in metropolitan counties to understand, wild hogs ARE a problem.
Importantly, hunters continue to be encouraged to do their part against the invader. Wild hogs are not protected in South Carolina, and there is no closed season of bag limit on private land.
