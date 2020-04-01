EDITORIAL COLUMN: Hogs also pose threat as invaders

You've read much here about the coronavirus invader that is costing too many lives, altering everyone's life and threatening to do further damage.

It's not in the same realm as the virus threat but today there is news of a different type of invader -- wild hogs -- and a new effort to do something about the problem.

Wild hogs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s.

In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range. But by 2008, wild pigs were documented in all 46 counties.

In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. They cause an estimated $115 million in damage each year in the state, with most of this occurring to agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking the problem seriously, allocating $1.97 million to allow USDA Wildlife Services to dedicate fulltime staff to combating the invasive species in Newberry and Hampton counties over the next three years.