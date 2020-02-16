EDITORIAL COLUMN: 2015 floods -- unforgettable aftermath

"The biggest advantage we had was the lead time going into it," he said. "We knew we were going to get that heavy rainfall. We were able to ramp up resources to be better prepared for it."

The flood was the top story of 2015.

Some other reasons why:

• The rain began late Friday, Oct. 2, and fell steadily on Saturday before picking up in intensity late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The rainfall was associated with a low-pressure system developing off the Southeast coast and Hurricane Joaquin, a category 4 storm. The low-pressure system combined with moisture from the hurricane to cause rain to fall over the same area for several days.

Before it was done, rainfall totals reached unbelievable totals: Holly Hill, 20.28 inches; Santee, 16.5 inches, Orangeburg, 10.59 inches.

• The North Edisto River crested at 13.64 feet at 10 p.m. Oct. 5. It was the third-highest level on the river since recordkeeping began a century ago. The North Edisto’s flood stage begins at 8 feet.

• The flooding forced the evacuation of homes and businesses, primarily in flood plains and low-lying areas. Caskets were found floating above ground from Holly Hill to Springfield.