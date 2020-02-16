EDITORIAL COLUMN: 2015 floods -- unforgettable aftermath

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.
Mother Nature stole the headlines in 2015 as The T&D Region experienced one of the most significant natural disasters in recent history.
A historic flooding event swept through the area in early October, impacting 7,400 homes and property owners and causing about $2.8 million in individual home and property damage.
That’s on top of the close to $1.2 million in damage to public infrastructure in the three counties.
The Edisto River and the Congaree River overflowed their banks, running people from their homes and cutting off major routes.
But Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said the situation could have been worse.
"The biggest advantage we had was the lead time going into it," he said. "We knew we were going to get that heavy rainfall. We were able to ramp up resources to be better prepared for it."
The flood was the top story of 2015.
Some other reasons why:
• The rain began late Friday, Oct. 2, and fell steadily on Saturday before picking up in intensity late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The rainfall was associated with a low-pressure system developing off the Southeast coast and Hurricane Joaquin, a category 4 storm. The low-pressure system combined with moisture from the hurricane to cause rain to fall over the same area for several days.
Before it was done, rainfall totals reached unbelievable totals: Holly Hill, 20.28 inches; Santee, 16.5 inches, Orangeburg, 10.59 inches.
• The North Edisto River crested at 13.64 feet at 10 p.m. Oct. 5. It was the third-highest level on the river since recordkeeping began a century ago. The North Edisto’s flood stage begins at 8 feet.
• The flooding forced the evacuation of homes and businesses, primarily in flood plains and low-lying areas. Caskets were found floating above ground from Holly Hill to Springfield.
The Holly Hill area and the eastern part of the county were hit hardest by the storm. A number of water rescues occurred in the Holly Hill and Eutawville areas, plus other isolated areas. About 80 residents from a Holly Hill apartment complex had to be rescued Oct. 4 as flood waters approached. The residents were taken out by boat.
• Providence row crop farmer Dean Hutto had about 18 inches of rain at his farm in the southeastern part of Orangeburg County. Hutto said he did not harvest any of his cotton crop and lost about 75% of his peanut crop in the field. Agriculture officials estimated the total direct and indirect impact statewide at $588 million.
• As flood waters began receded, Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county residents and public response agencies were declared eligible for federal disaster aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened up several disaster recovery centers in the region including in Orangeburg, Holly Hill, Neeses, Eutawville, St. Matthews and Bamberg.
About 6,073 residents in Orangeburg County registered for assistance, totaling about $2.4 million. In Orangeburg County, damage to roads, infrastructure and public buildings totaled approximately $439,000.
