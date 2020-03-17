EDITORIAL COLUMN: Don't become coronavirus scam victim

"But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice," Wilson said.

Price gouging can be hard to prove in court, but if you feel like you are the victim there are certain steps that you can take to help the attorney general investigate.

1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the business

2. Note the price you paid

3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses

4. Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

5. Provide your name and contact information

Email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is urging people not to become victims of scams: