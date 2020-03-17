EDITORIAL COLUMN: Don't become coronavirus scam victim

Not unlike in other emergencies such as hurricanes, special precautions are needed with regard to your money as well as your person and property.
Now that emergencies have been declared on the national and state levels in the face of the coronavirus threat, it's time to remind all that government offers some protections and you should be vigilant in protection practices of your own.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is advisng South Carolinians that a state law that protects against price gouging in an emergency is in effect.
The law states that it is unlawful to “rent or sell or offer to rent or sell a commodity at an unconscionable price.”
Wilson said normal changes in the prices of goods and services are not considered price gouging.
The law says, “A price increase that reflects the usual and customary seasonal fluctuation in the price of the subject essential commodity or the rental or lease of a dwelling unit or self-storage facility is not a violation of this section.”
Normal fluctuations in the market based on supply and demand are also not price gouging. Amid the coronavirus threat, some products will see price increases amid high demand and dwindling supply. Those increases are not price gouging.
"But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice," Wilson said.
Price gouging can be hard to prove in court, but if you feel like you are the victim there are certain steps that you can take to help the attorney general investigate.
1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the business
2. Note the price you paid
3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
4. Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
5. Provide your name and contact information
Email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is urging people not to become victims of scams:
• Don’t click on links you don’t easily recognize. The download could harm your computer or device. This includes websites that claim to be tracking the coronavirus spread through interactive maps. Always visit trusted websites that have a secure network; look for the “S” after “http” and/or a lock symbol before the URL.
• Watch for phishing emails. Scammers often impersonate government agencies, so be on the lookout for emails pretending to be from well-known health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). If you receive any unexpected messages or offers that look suspicious, report them to SCDCA.
• Ignore offers for a “cure” or vaccination. If you see ads for products that claim to cure or treat coronavirus, run the other way! If there had been a medical breakthrough, you would not be hearing about it through an ad.
• Check travel cancellation and refund policies. You are not automatically entitled to a refund or credit if you decide not to attend an event or travel or because an event is canceled.
Consumers who believe they are the victim of a scam or identity theft are encouraged to seek guidance from SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out a Scam Report form by visiting our website and clicking on the How Do I ... button, then Report a Scam.
In these uncertain times, remain aware there are those who will take advantage of any opportunity to take advantage of you. Don't let it happen.