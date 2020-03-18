EDITORIAL COLUMN: Crowning Gamecocks as champs

Admittedly it is a minor issue in the grand scheme of a pandemic, but it needs to be stated: The University of South Carolina women's basketball team should officially be crowned national champions.
With their 32-1 overall and 16-0 Southeastern Conference records, number of top 10 and top 25 wins, weeks at No. 1 in both major polls, regular season and tournament SEC championships, there is no question about the top team in women's college basketball. The Gamecocks should be champions, tournament or no tournament.
We offer these words from Chris Wellbaum of www.GamecockCentral.com in making the case for acknowledging what will now be a "might have been":
"This was a special team. ... They played with swagger and humility. They had fun and made sure everyone around them had fun.
"This season was Ty Harris going from good to great. It was KiKi Herbert Harrigan making funny faces as she knocked down approximately 99 of 100 baseline jumpers and waiting for Mad KiKi to show up. It was Aliyah Boston going from a beast on the court to a wide-eyed teenager off it.
You have free articles remaining.
"Zia Cooke doing things with the basketball that would make Allen Iverson’s jaw drop, and the giddy reactions from Harris as Cooke flexed after the shot. Brea Beal shutting down the best players in the game without ever changing her expression.
"The simmering electricity in Colonial Life Arena whenever Olivia Thompson and Elysa Wesolek shed their warmups and knelt by the scorers table. It was seamless rotations, blocked shots and steals. It was three-pointers and the way they didn’t grab rebounds, they attacked them. It was those fast breaks, holy hell those fast breaks, when you’d swear they were playing seven-on-four with a three-second head start.
"They weren’t doing things for the first time like the 2015 team was, but they were doing things bigger and bolder. Not a week went by that this team didn’t do something amazing, and they emphatically answered every single challenge sent their way. They were great and they embraced being great.
"And it’s all over. South Carolina finished the season ranked No. 1 in both polls and the RPI, so I’m sure they will hang a banner of some sort and claim a de facto title. The NCAA might even make it official, but it would still come with an asterisk. They don’t get to run through the tournament. They don’t get to beat Oregon, or Baylor or Maryland again, or whoever it would be. There are no nets to cut down.
"South Carolina will be good for a long time, but this team had the special combination to win it all. That doesn’t just happen every year."