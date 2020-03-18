EDITORIAL COLUMN: Crowning Gamecocks as champs

"The simmering electricity in Colonial Life Arena whenever Olivia Thompson and Elysa Wesolek shed their warmups and knelt by the scorers table. It was seamless rotations, blocked shots and steals. It was three-pointers and the way they didn’t grab rebounds, they attacked them. It was those fast breaks, holy hell those fast breaks, when you’d swear they were playing seven-on-four with a three-second head start.

"They weren’t doing things for the first time like the 2015 team was, but they were doing things bigger and bolder. Not a week went by that this team didn’t do something amazing, and they emphatically answered every single challenge sent their way. They were great and they embraced being great.

"And it’s all over. South Carolina finished the season ranked No. 1 in both polls and the RPI, so I’m sure they will hang a banner of some sort and claim a de facto title. The NCAA might even make it official, but it would still come with an asterisk. They don’t get to run through the tournament. They don’t get to beat Oregon, or Baylor or Maryland again, or whoever it would be. There are no nets to cut down.

"South Carolina will be good for a long time, but this team had the special combination to win it all. That doesn’t just happen every year."

