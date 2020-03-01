EDITORIAL COLUMN: Consolidation push tops 2017 news

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.

We’re identifying the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year and in some instances offering perspective on those stories with the luxury of hindsight.

When we're done, you'll get a chance to weigh in. We'll ask you to vote via our Facebook page on a story of the decade and give us your reasoning. We'll conclude with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.

----

The move to consolidate Orangeburg County’s three school districts was selected as the big story of 2017.

Consolidation had long been an issue under the surface here and in other counties, particularly those with small, rural districts. Orangeburg County’s Legislative Delegation sought to get out front of a state push to consolidate districts by introducing and passing legislation late in the 2017 session. The plan was approved but surprisingly vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster.