EDITORIAL COLUMN: Consolidation push tops 2017 news

The move to consolidate Orangeburg County’s three school districts was selected as the big story of 2017.
Consolidation had long been an issue under the surface here and in other counties, particularly those with small, rural districts. Orangeburg County’s Legislative Delegation sought to get out front of a state push to consolidate districts by introducing and passing legislation late in the 2017 session. The plan was approved but surprisingly vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The governor supported consolidation efforts but was convinced the legislation as written would not pass constitutional muster because of lawmakers’ control over the panel deciding on budgets during the transition period to a single district in 2019. Lawmakers would fix that problem in 2018 and consolidation pushed ahead to implementation in 2019.
Consolidation was not without controversy. Approximately 500 community members gathered for a forum at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to express their opinions. School closures and class sizes were among the issues. The discussion was heated, even among lawmakers.
The consolidation legislation as approved maintains current attendance zones until the 2021-2022 school year. It also requires three public hearings before a school can be closed. And before any school can be closed, the voters in the attendance area must give their approval in a referendum.
The new countywide school board is made up of nine members. Seven members are elected from single-member voting districts that follow the lines of the county council districts. There are two at-large members.
Other big stories in 2017 were:
• Wanli Tire of China announced that it would put a manufacturing plant in Orangeburg County. The “game-changing” development did not happen. Plans for the $1 billion tire plant with 1,200 jobs were “put on hold” in 2018.
• The Regional Medical Center underwent a controversial transformation in 2017 with its trustees ousting longtime President Tom Dandridge.
• The August solar eclipse brought thousands of people to the area for a prime view.
• Orangeburg County Council passed a business license fee.
• Fire heavily damaging historic Cattle Creek Campground.
• Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler won a second term.
