EDITORIAL: Cold can be dangerous even here

It’s as if the colder weather this week is designed to put emphasis on South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

While in South Carolina, as we’ve experienced in recent times, hurricanes and flooding are considered more the cause for preparation, winter poses threats even in a subtropical climate known for heat rather than cold.

Look no further back than 2014 when the ice storm PAX resulted in more than 364,000 electrical outages and more than $260 million in damage throughout the state, much of it resulting from falling trees and limbs. The experience of watching and listening as trees came down or apart is not forgotten.

And a decade earlier in 2004, the ice was worse.

Before the freezing rain stopped falling, trees were coated with ice, the City of Orangeburg and surrounding areas were in virtual darkness, the few remaining operational gas stations were packed with people desperate for fuel and those without fireplaces or gas heat were looking for ways to stay warm in the icy cold.