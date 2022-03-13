EDITORIAL: Clouds of uncertainty impact farms

If ever there is an example of what is facing farmers in 2022, consider Norway dairy farmer Allen Riddle, who milks about 800 cows on 1,300 acres.

The fertilizer he used on 250 acres a year ago cost $5,000. In 2022, the cost was $15,000.

“That is awful," he said.

Indeed.

Inflation is having a major impact on the farm, from the cost of fuel to fertilizer. The impact is such an immediate threat that the South Carolina General Assembly recently approved a resolution calling on Congress to address “rising agriculture production costs to protect South Carolina farms and the rural economy.”

The best way to put things in 2022 is in the words of farmers and ag experts: the only certainty is uncertainty.

Though prices for commodities are good, at least for now, the cost of producing and the impact of the coronavirus and world unrest are offsetting what would otherwise be a good year for farmers – unless Mother Nature intervenes and cuts into production and yields.

What happens on the farm matters to you. Yes, a small percentage of people produce what we rely on for food, but what happens to and with them is important to the vast majority.

Today, The Times and Democrat and TheTandD.com bring you our Spring Farm edition. Some highlights of what you will find:

LIVESTOCK, POULTRY, DAIRY, SWINE: Rising production and input costs, supply-chain disruptions and changing consumer needs due to the coronavirus are facing producers in 2022.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE: Farmers seldom lose sight of the fact that agriculture is a global industry. From armed conflicts to animal diseases, events across the world affect farmers here in South Carolina.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY: Traditional farming decisions are under a heightened sense of uncertainty in light of the ongoing coronavirus and its impact on pretty much all aspects of life.

CALHOUN COUNTY: 2022 is bringing with it a sense of unease among county farmers about what the year may or may not bring as markets continue to see the fallout of the coronavirus and global unrest.

BAMBERG COUNTY: "Right now is a scary time for farmers and ranchers,” says Bamberg County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Chris Wallace.

EDISTO REC: The Edisto Research and Education Center has served as a place where scientists have studied and developed agricultural production practices for 85 years. What’s new in 2022?

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES: Rising input costs are the bitter fruit facing local fruit and vegetable farmers for the 2022 growing season.

We’re biased and admit it. Agriculture is huge in Orangeburg County, which in overall terms is the leading producer in the state. It is huge in Bamberg and Calhoun, too. And its success and future are vital to all this state and to places beyond.

Don’t forget that every time you sit down at the table.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0