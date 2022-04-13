EDITORIAL: Clock ticking on deadline to file taxes

If you haven't filed your Individual Income Tax return yet, you have less than a week before the April 18 deadline.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that returns have been due in April, as they normally are. Last year, returns were due May 17 because of IRS processing timelines, and in 2020 the due date was July 15 in response to COVID-19.

Important point: If you can't afford to pay your taxes, do not avoid filing your return on time. Filing late doesn't delay your tax liability, which draws penalty and interest for the amount not paid by the Individual Income Tax deadline. Extensions also do not delay your tax liability, so pay what you can by April 18.

Other things to know in filing your return:

File online and choose direct deposit for faster and more accurate processing. Free and low-cost options are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

Make sure you have your W-2s, 1099s, and other important documents before you file.

Make sure your current mailing address is included before submitting your tax return, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.

Tax return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from the date you file if you filed electronically; paper returns take longer. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.

2022 filing season updates:

Did you save receipts from 2021 gas purchases and vehicle maintenance? The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased from 7 cents per gallon to 9 cents per gallon.

The SC Earned Income Tax Credit increased to 83.33% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina.

The South Carolina dependent exemption amount for 2021 is $4,300 and is allowed for each eligible dependent, including both qualifying children and qualifying relatives.

The maximum allowable credit for the Two Wage Earner Credit in 2021 is $303, up from $280 in 2020.

More than 1.1 million South Carolinians had filed their state returns electronically a week ago. Many more will have filed by now. If you're not among them, get busy. The clock is ticking.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Co

