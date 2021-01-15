EDITORIAL: Classroom return is S.C. priority

State Sen. Majority Leader Shane Massey says he hears about many issues but none more now than the status of students returning to schools. He is joined by Democrats in the belief that online-only learning can only do so much for students – and indeed is setting back education in the state.

The belief is confirmed by the numbers from what the S.C. Education Oversight Committee calls the “COVID Slide.” The committee is an independent, non-partisan group made up of 18 educators, business persons and elected leaders. Created in 1998, it is dedicated to reporting facts, measuring change and promoting progress within South Carolina’s education system.

It’s latest report is not good news.

Using data from approximately 222,000 South Carolina students in grades 3-8 who took MAP Growth assessments in 2019 and 2020, it is projected that nearly 70% will not meet grade-level proficiency standards in English language arts and math in spring 2021. And the “COVID Slide” is expected to be more dramatic in mathematics, among elementary students and for students who are often identified as vulnerable, such as those living in high-poverty households or who do not have access to reliable internet access.