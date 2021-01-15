EDITORIAL: Classroom return is S.C. priority

State Sen. Majority Leader Shane Massey says he hears about many issues but none more now than the status of students returning to schools. He is joined by Democrats in the belief that online-only learning can only do so much for students – and indeed is setting back education in the state.
The belief is confirmed by the numbers from what the S.C. Education Oversight Committee calls the “COVID Slide.” The committee is an independent, non-partisan group made up of 18 educators, business persons and elected leaders. Created in 1998, it is dedicated to reporting facts, measuring change and promoting progress within South Carolina’s education system.
It’s latest report is not good news.
Using data from approximately 222,000 South Carolina students in grades 3-8 who took MAP Growth assessments in 2019 and 2020, it is projected that nearly 70% will not meet grade-level proficiency standards in English language arts and math in spring 2021. And the “COVID Slide” is expected to be more dramatic in mathematics, among elementary students and for students who are often identified as vulnerable, such as those living in high-poverty households or who do not have access to reliable internet access.
“The pandemic has presented an unprecedented upheaval to the education of students in every corner of the state,” said Matthew Ferguson, EOC’s executive director. “While the disruption has provided many challenges and, in some instances, opportunities for innovation and creativity, we cannot ignore that many students have and will continue to experience learning loss. Student success – from cradle to career – must remain our collective goal.”
Other key findings from the state’s fall 2020 data analysis, which was done with assistance of researchers at the Northwest Evaluation Association, the creators of MAP Growth, include:
• Comparing fall 2019 to fall 2020 in mathematics achievement, the COVID slide was most dramatic in grades 2 through 5, with between 10% and 16% fewer South Carolina students expected to meet grade level proficiency. In grades 6 through 8, approximately 5% fewer students are projected to be proficient on grade-level standards in mathematics: only 1 out of 4 South Carolina students is projected to be proficient in mathematics in grades 7 and 8.
• Comparing fall 2019 to fall 2020 reading achievement, South Carolina students demonstrated smaller declines than mathematics, with between 4% and 6% fewer students expected to meet grade-level proficiency in grades 2 through 5 in spring 2021. In grades 6 and 7 there was no change in projected proficiency and only a 1% decrease in grade 8. However, despite scoring nearly the same as students last year, nearly 7 out of 10 South Carolina students are projected not to be proficient in reading.
• Significant achievement gaps among historically underachieving students and their higher-achieving peers continue to exist but do not appear to have widened during emergency remote learning. It is important to note vulnerable student populations may be missing from the sample.
Ferguson pointed to a number of recommendations to foster improvement:
• Provide support, increased instructional time, and targeted interventions, especially in mathematics, to students while school is disrupted and beyond.
• Deploy strategies to find students not attending school and not engaged.
• Provide tutoring services for students who are struggling.
• Provide meaningful professional learning on remote learning for school staff.
• Collect and transparently report student data around opportunities to learn and academic achievement in order to guide curriculum and instruction.
• Craft policy to support students, especially those who are most vulnerable for learning loss.
• Prioritize the return to face-to-face classrooms as soon as safely possible.
That final recommendation is becoming a legislative priority, with Massey contending the General Assembly may look at intervention if districts do not get students back in the classrooms. We hope that will not be necessary but agree with House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford in his assessment that students sitting in front of a computer for all of the school day is not going to produce quality education.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman lists her No. 1 priority this year as ensuring the safety and wellness of South Carolina students and educators. Safety and wellness extends beyond protection from COVID-19. Facilitating a return to the classroom in all districts must be a state priority addressed by the Department of Education and the General Assembly as necessary.