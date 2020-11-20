EDITORIAL: City lights for Christmas extra welcome

Children’s Garden Christmas in Edisto Memorial Gardens with its million lights is a special part of Orangeburg’s Christmas. In year 28, it’s the best no-admission-fee experience with lights and decor that you will find anywhere.

And in no year is the normalcy of the City of Orangeburg's Christmas decor more to be welcomed. Driving through the gardens and around downtown to see the lights is perfectly acceptable amid the coronavirus pandemic and its protocols.

But even the holiday sights and lights have been impacted by COVID-19.

The annual Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held virtually this year. The ceremony is 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. It can be streamed live on The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook Page.

Along with the lights in downtown Orangeburg, the lights in Children’s Garden Christmas will be illuminated on Nov. 22. After that, the lights throughout the city and Children’s Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 to 10 through Jan. 1. Admission is free.

The interactive Kids’ Walk in Edisto Gardens will be open nightly from 5 to 9.