EDITORIAL: Christmas not forgotten amid rush

Around us are signs of the season. They've been there since long before Thanksgiving. We lament them even as we hurry about the shopping mania that encourages good merchants to get started earlier and earlier.

It's all worth it on this Saturday, Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring rooted in the ultimate gift.

The reason for the season has not been forgotten amid the rush. The very foundation of Christmas is Christian. That will never be lost.

The Times and Democrat's reporters, editors, pressmen and processors, and your carriers, get to take a day off along with most other Americans on Christmas Day. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.

Continuing a tradition, The T&D will have a combined Dec. 25-26 print edition today and will not have a printed newspaper on the morning of Dec. 26, allowing everyone to be away from work on Christmas Day. In an around-the-clock world, it's a tradition that continues to signify the importance of this day.

Some say it means giving up readers for a day, since information and hunger for it do not cease. That may be, but our readers, we believe, both understand and appreciate the tradition.

All yuletide celebrants should remember, however, that many people accustomed to working weekends and holidays will be on the job for Christmas too. If you call the police or fire department, you expect someone to come. What about an ambulance? And doctors at the ER?

You get the point. On this Christmas Day and every other day, there will be someone there to answer the call.

We adapted these six recommendations from a “thank you” list by AFBA (the Armed Forces Benefit Association):

1. Cook a meal. Bringing home-cooked food to the local police or fire station can show the local first-responder community that you care.

2. Donate to a good cause. A gift to causes supporting or supported by police, fire and emergency agencies, as well as hospitals, can make a real difference in people’s lives.

3. Send a letter of thanks. These days, many people don't take the time to write letters. This means that sending a physical letter thanking first responders for their service may take on greater importance, feeling more personal, permanent and heartfelt than email. If you gather multiple letters from the community and deliver them all at once, the impression on the recipients could be significant.

4. Send a practical gift basket. A gift basket is a classy way to express thanks. If you customize one of these presents, it could be an incredibly thoughtful choice.

5. Use word of mouth. When you have a good experience with local first responders, spreading the word either online or in person can do a great service.

6. Just say “thanks.” Just about every day, you likely pass police officers, firefighters and paramedics going about their daily business. Just saying a simple "thank you for your service" can be a great way to show you respect and appreciate what these people do for the community.

To everyone on the job today by necessity, we salute you.

