EDITORIAL: Christians have reason to rejoice

At a local church, three people accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. A pastor asks, why is this not front-page news? His point: If three people had been stabbed in church, the newspaper would report all the details. People getting saved and not going to hell, that’s real good news.

Individual professions of faith may not make page 1, but the bigger story of that faith is indeed of primary relevance to our community. The impact of Christianity cannot be underestimated, so it’s helpful to understand why Christians everywhere feel so joyous on his day.

Easter.

For many, it’s a day marked by egg hunts, new apparel, chocolates, a ham dinner, school vacations, jelly beans and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

For others, it’s all of that – and more. It’s not just a holiday, it’s a holy day – perhaps the holiest day of the year – a time for Christians to joyously celebrate the central truths of their faith.