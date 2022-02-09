EDITORIAL: ‘Chosen One’ brought you T&D for years

Russell O’Cain was a pallbearer at Charlie Garrick’s Tuesday funeral. Nothing could be more appropriate.

Who was Charles W. Garrick of Orangeburg?

Well, if the publisher, editor and others having worked decades on the team at The Times and Democrat can be called T&D icons, just call Garrick “The Chosen One.”

It’s hard increasingly to relate to how it once was. Today, T&D news and advertising teams do their work across multiple platforms for disseminating information: website, social media, email and, yes still, print. Once there was no platform but print.

The print edition was the news of the day for Orangeburg and surroundings. There were no web updates every few minutes, no further news or ads until the next day’s edition.

That’s where Charlie Garrick came in. He was the man for years responsible for being sure the press at The T&D rolled with the next day’s edition. And he did his job well, albeit quietly.

That’s the way it was. Reporters and sales folks had considerable visibility. Those in roles such as producing pages, running the press and processing papers for delivery were behind the scenes – essential but largely anonymous to the outside world.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes more than once has called back to the words of her predecessor, Dean B. Livingston, publisher for more than 30 years, regarding the special nature of those operating the press.

Livingston had a passion for the printing press and, by extension, those operating it. Yes, he pushed for more news, more advertising, more circulation, but he paid particular homage to those putting ink to paper. He knew that without the press, all the work of others would never see the light of day, literally.

Whether the situation was a natural disaster such as a hurricane or ice storm, or a more everyday problem, Livingston focused first on the press. And because the offset press is a machine, it breaks down. A person knowing in house how to fix it is invaluable.

Meet Charlie Garrick. Though he certainly was not the only person due credit for many years of seeing that The T&D presses rolled every day without exception, Garrick helped guide The T&D printing process from the emergency installation of today’s offset press after a 1972 fire through all manner of weather challenges and beyond, including mechanical ones.

Garrick knew the press backwards and forwards. (Just determining how to configure the paper through the many press units remains a mystery to editors and others.) And he went to extraordinary links to keep it running, being famous at The T&D for repairs such as using a bearing from a local industry to substitute into the T&D press to keep us printing in one emergency. There are many more stories.

At The T&D during the decades before the internet, all of us were accustomed to the “press crew” being members of the team with a role unlike any of the rest. They were special. And they were led by “The Chosen One,” Charlie Garrick.

Garrick retired in 2005 after 36 years, though he was called upon to provide counsel on one thing or another afterward. Waiting in in the wings was O’Cain, a man picked by Garrick in his young years for a job learning the press. He worked with Garrick for decades beginning in the 1980s, learning well and carrying on the tradition of being certain the presses rolled every day – no matter what he had to do in the way of fixes in late-night emergencies.

Charlie Garrick died Feb. 4. O’Cain continues to this day as the person primarily responsible for The T&D’s press.

We remember “The Chosen One” for the important role he played in bringing Orangeburg its news for decades – and thank “The Chosen One II” for carrying on the work of Charles W. Garrick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0