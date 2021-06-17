EDITORIAL: Child benefit payments may not meet goal

However, the Internal Revenue Service has only cited "late June" as a target deadline to launch the portal.

With a majority of Americans unaware of the policy or their eligibility, the portal's launch provides a narrow window for Americans to make that eligibility known to the IRS.

“The one time to be proactive is now,” said Greg Nasif, political director for Humanity Forward. “Folks who typically don’t have to file their taxes are the ones who stand the most to gain from the Child Benefit, but they have to be proactive and tell the IRS that they’re eligible. ”

The IRS says 88% of children will receive the payments. According to the last CPS ASEC, around 2% of children are too rich to be eligible for the CTC. The 88% indicates that about 10% of eligible children will not receive CTC payments, mostly due in part to living in a non-filing household.

The lack of awareness surrounding the policy has been a cause of concern for members of Congress, as well as the White House.

According to The Hill, a group of more than 50 House members urged the IRS to use the information it obtained from a stimulus payment-related web tool to increase outreach about the child benefit, especially to low-income families who may not be aware of their eligibility.