EDITORIAL: Child benefit payments may not meet goal

The debate over the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is officially over, but don't expect those opposing the coronavirus relief package to quit reminding Americans that the cost is too high.
A key component about which many do not seem to know will begin on July 15 with child benefit payments.
A majority of Americans are unaware of the monthly child tax credit payments that begin on July 15, according to a poll conducted by Data For Progress. Fifty-three percent of the poll’s respondents expressed knowing little or nothing about the monthly payments, which are expected to cut child poverty in half.
As a result, the Biden administration's announcement that 39 million American families will begin receiving monthly payments as part of the American Rescue Plan could overstate the number of low-income households receiving the payments, according to Humanity Forward, which describes itself as a non-profit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests and policy priorities of the American people.
The child benefit will begin disbursements of $250-300 per child each month until December, with the remaining six months worth of payments reaching parents as a lump sum payment in 2022.
The Biden administration’s press release announcing the July 15 start date for payments did make mention of an IRS web portal designed to aid late tax filers and typical non-filers with notifying the Treasury Department of their eligibility for the monthly payments.
However, the Internal Revenue Service has only cited "late June" as a target deadline to launch the portal.
With a majority of Americans unaware of the policy or their eligibility, the portal's launch provides a narrow window for Americans to make that eligibility known to the IRS.
“The one time to be proactive is now,” said Greg Nasif, political director for Humanity Forward. “Folks who typically don’t have to file their taxes are the ones who stand the most to gain from the Child Benefit, but they have to be proactive and tell the IRS that they’re eligible. ”
The IRS says 88% of children will receive the payments. According to the last CPS ASEC, around 2% of children are too rich to be eligible for the CTC. The 88% indicates that about 10% of eligible children will not receive CTC payments, mostly due in part to living in a non-filing household.
The lack of awareness surrounding the policy has been a cause of concern for members of Congress, as well as the White House.
According to The Hill, a group of more than 50 House members urged the IRS to use the information it obtained from a stimulus payment-related web tool to increase outreach about the child benefit, especially to low-income families who may not be aware of their eligibility.
"The IRS has a limited-time and unique opportunity, while the information is still fresh, to conduct targeted outreach to these low-income non-filers who may be unaware of their eligibility for these important refundable tax credits," wrote the lawmakers in a letter to the agency.
When combined with the low level of awareness surrounding the policy to aid non-filers and lack of internet access, the web portal for notifying the IRS of tax credit eligibility is likely to exclude many of the millions of children who stand to benefit, according to Humanity Forward.
Let us hope not as the program's objective of cutting child poverty in half is a noble one. But whether these payments will do any better job at that goal than present-day aid is at best questionable. If they do not get to the most needy, then there will be no question about failure of an expensive program for which the proposal by some to extend to 2025 should be rejected.