EDITORIAL: Charlie Way remembered his hometown

Charles S. “Charlie” Way Jr. never forgot his hometown of Orangeburg.

Way, who died this past week in Mount Pleasant at age 84, was a noted South Carolinian. In business alone, he became legendary.

In 1975 Way joined The Beach Co. and over the next three decades transformed it into a full-service real estate firm offering development, construction, property management and real estate brokerage.

He led the group that purchased the Kiawah Island development from the royal family of Kuwait for $105 million in 1988.

Way later put his skills to work for South Carolina as chairman of the South Carolina State Retirement Systems Investment Panel and as secretary of commerce, serving for four years.

And he was deeply involved in other endeavors. Way was a former Spoleto Festival chairman and was known for his work on behalf of the S.C. Aquarium, the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina.

He received recognition and awards from numerous organizations for his service. He was awarded South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto twice, by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1994 and by Gov. Jim Hodges in 2002.

But Orangeburg remained near to his heart.

Way was born here on Dec. 18, 1937, to the late Charles S. Way Sr. and the late Sally Wise Way. He left Orangeburg when he was a junior in high school to attend military school in Georgia.

Though living elsewhere, he always cited happy memories of his childhood growing up in Orangeburg. "Orangeburg was such a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful place to grow up," Way said.

His work much later at South Carolina State University will be remembered as a major accomplishment.

In May 2015, the university was struggling under a huge burden of debt and had been placed on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges because of governance and financial issues. At one point, members of the legislature threatened to close the school, but instead decided to remove the trustees and appoint a new interim board.

Way was named one of seven new trustees in May 2015. At the first board meeting, he was elected chairman.

More than a year later, Way said “getting this ox out the ditch” at S.C. State was one of his greatest challenges. He retired from the board in 2017.

In 2016, he received a double honor from the Orangeburg community. He was The Times and Democrat’s Person of the Year and has been inducted into the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said then: “The year 2016 stands out among this Orangeburg native’s body of work over a lifetime of achievements as a successful businessman, family man and community servant that would certainly qualify him for this award," Hughes said. "But the outstanding contribution he has made to the Orangeburg community as a whole and to South Carolina State University in particular over the past 12 months is remarkable.”

Charlie Way said he’d like to be remembered “as being a good person, an honest person and a generous person.” He certainly will be.