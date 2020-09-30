EDITORIAL: Changing Senate rules not answer

Democrats are making a lot of noise about changing the U.S. Senate’s rules, notably doing away with the filibuster, if they gain control following the November election. The filibuster has been under attack for decades by both sides of the political divide, usually by the party in control. For that very reason, retaining it is important.
As pointed out by J. Mark Powell, vice president of communications at Ivory Tusk Consulting and a former TV journalist, writing for InsideSources.com., the filibuster is a political procedure designed to stall or even derail a specific piece of legislation. “And it has been used with lethal legislative effect over the decades.”
In its original form, which opponents derided as “talking a bill to death,” a senator could talk as long as he or she wanted on a certain bill, for as long as they wished. Without sitting down, that is.
The longest single senator filibuster occurred in 1957 when South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond spoke continually for 24 hours and 18 minutes against a civil rights measure.
The Senate is a deliberative body, its rules designed to assure the minority party is heard. The filibuster gives power to that minority, with limits. Today’s Senate rules make stopping a filibuster possible, but doing so requires that 60 of the 100 members vote to cut off debate.
To take away the filibuster would be drastic. Today's majority may be tomorrow's minority, with the very rules being changed used against those changing them.
Ironically, the minority party could filibuster attempts to change the rule on filibusters, and it takes a two-thirds majority to end debate on resolutions relating to the rules.
But senators can move to change the body’s rules via a majority vote, using parliamentary machinery and control of the presiding officer's seat (the vice president) to make an end run on the filibuster as it applies only one matter – such as judicial nominations. Doing so would be a mistake.
So what's the answer to so-called delays in Senate action often criticized by members of the House of Representatives?
Don’t change the rules. Accept that the Senate’s role often is preventing legislation from the faster-moving House from being approved along party-line votes. The minority party needs a voice accompanied by some legislative muscle. It has that in the Senate in the form of the filibuster.
