EDITORIAL: Changing Senate rules not answer

Democrats are making a lot of noise about changing the U.S. Senate’s rules, notably doing away with the filibuster, if they gain control following the November election. The filibuster has been under attack for decades by both sides of the political divide, usually by the party in control. For that very reason, retaining it is important.

As pointed out by J. Mark Powell, vice president of communications at Ivory Tusk Consulting and a former TV journalist, writing for InsideSources.com., the filibuster is a political procedure designed to stall or even derail a specific piece of legislation. “And it has been used with lethal legislative effect over the decades.”

In its original form, which opponents derided as “talking a bill to death,” a senator could talk as long as he or she wanted on a certain bill, for as long as they wished. Without sitting down, that is.

The longest single senator filibuster occurred in 1957 when South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond spoke continually for 24 hours and 18 minutes against a civil rights measure.