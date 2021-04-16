EDITORIAL: Changing high court dangerous course of action

Reid spoke to CNN a day after Biden announced appointment of his commission, warning that expanding the court could backfire on Democrats advocating such action.

“I have no problem with the commission, but I think that the commission is going to come back and disappoint a lot of people because I think they’re going to come back and say, ‘We should just kind of leave it alone,'” Reid said.

“I think that we better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very, careful,” he said.

He is joined by liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in denouncing the idea of expanding the court.

“Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust,” Breyer said.

Even liberal icon, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, rejected the idea of altering the court.

“[I]f anything would make the court appear partisan then it would be [court packing], one side saying, ‘When we’re in power we’re going to enlarge the number of judges so we’ll have more people who will vote the way we want them to,'” Ginsburg said.