EDITORIAL: Changing high court dangerous course of action

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission to perform a 180-day study of potential changes to the Supreme Court, including adding justices and setting term limits for justices.
“The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals,” the White House said in a statement. “The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices.”
The idea of expanding the Supreme Court is another aspect of an agenda that would undo actions by former President Donald Trump and his appointment of three conservative justices.
Whether you call it “packing the court” or “necessary reform,” it’s time for pause on fundamental change to the U.S. system that stands to have long-term impact, mostly negative.
None other than former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who endured regular attacks from the right during two decades in the Senate, is warning Democrats about such action.
Reid spoke to CNN a day after Biden announced appointment of his commission, warning that expanding the court could backfire on Democrats advocating such action.
“I have no problem with the commission, but I think that the commission is going to come back and disappoint a lot of people because I think they’re going to come back and say, ‘We should just kind of leave it alone,'” Reid said.
“I think that we better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very, careful,” he said.
He is joined by liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in denouncing the idea of expanding the court.
“Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust,” Breyer said.
Even liberal icon, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, rejected the idea of altering the court.
“[I]f anything would make the court appear partisan then it would be [court packing], one side saying, ‘When we’re in power we’re going to enlarge the number of judges so we’ll have more people who will vote the way we want them to,'” Ginsburg said.
The bottom line is that one party altering the court while it has power will lead to a cycle. When the other party has power, it will respond.
The important role of the Supreme Court as a non-political arbiter will be lost. The court would become a political body that the founders did not envision it becoming.
Making changes for the politics of today stands to cut at the foundation of the United States. Democrats now, and Republicans at some point, would be wise to stand back and leave the foundation of the high court alone.