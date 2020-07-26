EDITORIAL: Changes about more than capitalization

There’s been a change. You’ve noticed it. The word “Black” in referencing people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context is now being capitalized in news stories from the national to local levels.
The change came in the form of an update from The Associated Press, the international news cooperative that has published a stylebook for journalists since 1953. The stylebook in many ways has been and remains the journalistic Bible. It provides guidance on the use of words and grammar. It explains terminology in news and sports. It even offers legal advice. The stylebook is set up much like a dictionary but is far more than a book on use of words.
By necessity, the stylebook changes and needs updates. Consider that so many things involving technology alone did not exist when the first stylebook was published. Today, “internet” is a common term and just one technological reference about which the AP offers a guide to usage.
A new edition of The Associated Press Stylebook is published annually, with changes being explained. Whether journalists agree with the changes, most organizations follow them in the name of consistency across coverage by the AP and local newsrooms. There are local exceptions, but AP style remains the standard.
Amid a national focus on race, AP did not wait for a new stylebook to make a change regarding “Black,” with John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, explaining in June: “The change conveys 'an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa.’”
AP also made another change. The news organization now capitalizes “Indigenous” in reference to original inhabitants of a place.
Daniszewski said the revisions align with long-standing identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American. He said the decision followed more than two years of research and debate among AP journalists and outside groups and thinkers.
“Our discussions on style and language consider many points, including the need to be inclusive and respectful in our storytelling and the evolution of language,” he said. “We believe this change serves those ends.”
People have noticed. Some have told us the change was overdue. Others have asked for an explanation. And still others have noticed that in referencing Black and white people, “white” is not capitalized.
AP this past week addressed that issue, announcing the decision not to capitalize “white” will stand. The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don't have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.
“We agree that white people's skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems,” Daniszewski said. “But capitalizing the term ‘white,’ as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”
The decision is controversial and should be, with publications such as The New York Times saying it is the correct one even as the National Association of Black Journalists supports capitalization of “white.” CBS News plans capitalization, although not when referring to white supremacists, white nationalists or white privilege.
Consider that voter and other records classify white people officially as a group. And the U.S. Census asks people if they are white, classifying the category as “all individuals who identify with one or more nationalities or ethnic groups originating in Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. These groups include, but are not limited to, German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, Egyptian, Polish, French, Iranian, Slavic, Cajun, and Chaldean.”
An important question for journalists amid the changes is referencing Blacks as African Americans, a long-standing practice. AP recognizes the reference is used but says it may be inaccurate: “Negro fell out of fashion with the Black Power movement of the 1960s, coming to symbolize subservience. African American was often used, but is not always accurate — some Black people don’t trace their lineage to Africa.”
Replacing white with Caucasian would be equally inaccurate as Caucasian is defined as “a white person; a person of European origin.” As noted, some whites are not of European origin.
The Times and Democrat adheres to AP style and will follow guidance on the use of the terms “Black,” “African American,” “Indigenous” and “white.” Doing so will keep the style we use in local reporting consistent with what AP does in stories from around the world, nation and state.
But perhaps by next year’s stylebook, AP will have decided that if capitalizing “Black” when referencing people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context is to be the style, then “white” should be capitalized as well.
