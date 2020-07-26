EDITORIAL: Changes about more than capitalization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s been a change. You’ve noticed it. The word “Black” in referencing people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context is now being capitalized in news stories from the national to local levels.

The change came in the form of an update from The Associated Press, the international news cooperative that has published a stylebook for journalists since 1953. The stylebook in many ways has been and remains the journalistic Bible. It provides guidance on the use of words and grammar. It explains terminology in news and sports. It even offers legal advice. The stylebook is set up much like a dictionary but is far more than a book on use of words.

By necessity, the stylebook changes and needs updates. Consider that so many things involving technology alone did not exist when the first stylebook was published. Today, “internet” is a common term and just one technological reference about which the AP offers a guide to usage.

A new edition of The Associated Press Stylebook is published annually, with changes being explained. Whether journalists agree with the changes, most organizations follow them in the name of consistency across coverage by the AP and local newsrooms. There are local exceptions, but AP style remains the standard.