EDITORIAL: Change will not diminish council power

The people of Calhoun County are not inclined to say let’s make changes just because everyone else does things a different way. But when it comes to their form of county government, the voters should look positively on a change that formalizes the roles of the elected county council and the hired administrator.

County Council is moving toward authorizing a referendum in November asking voters if they want to keep the present council form of government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

The current council form means the county council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county. The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body and an employed, professional administrator handling day-to-day functions of the county.

Since Calhoun County already has a hired administrator, the change will in large part acknowledge reality. But it is important because at present, a council member could intervene in operations much as a supervisor over the administrative team.

Council members are elected to govern, passing ordinances and making policies. They are part-time public servants, not full-time administrators such as the people they hire to run the county government’s operations.

Having the elected officials involved in day-to-day operations potentially can make for conflict and bad administration.

Understood it is that in a small county such as Calhoun, some will see the change as unnecessary. They like the idea of contacting an elected official about a particular issue or problem. And the council member likes being able to directly get involved. But the better way is for the elected official to communicate with constituents and then bring a matter before the full council for action or make contact with the administrative team about addressing it.

Before people vote, they will have access to information spelling out specifically what council's responsibilities and duties would be, with the same for the administrator.

Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury is a supporter of the change, saying it is not about council giving up power.

“Power implies that we have a certain amount of knowledge,” Westbury said. “Because we are part-time, we cannot have that level of knowledge in all of these administrative, small decisions in my opinion. We are giving up some of the administrative powers, but along those same lines we are changing a level of accountability, shifting it from us as lay people sitting up here ... to the administrator as well.”

“We still maintain the power to hire and, more importantly, to fire the administrator if we are not getting what we are looking for,” Westbury said. “We are not really giving up our power to pass ordinances, to pass the budget, to approve or disapprove the budget.”

Councilman John Nelson has opposed the change.

"I just have seen no interest in this particular change as it is currently stated," Nelson said prior to a first vote on authorizing a referendum. "I do believe that we have, right now on our county council, the proper balance of power."

Nelson is among those seeing the change undermining council authority, wanting Calhoun to remain among a handful of counties that also have the council form of government.

The Home Rule Act of 1976 transformed county governance from elected state lawmakers to elected county councils. The change brought local government closer to the people. Formalizing the authority of the hired administrator will not diminish that.