EDITORIAL: Chandler's store forever part of city history

You could truly say Roy Chandler was a candidate for “Mr. Downtown Orangeburg."

The St. Matthews man, who died Jan. 15 at age 90, owned and operated the iconic Ferse 5&10 on Russell Street as a successful and unique business long after most 5&10s had disappeared.

Some called Ferse’s “Orangeburg’s favorite store,” and Chandler tried to make sure it remained just that during 30 years of operation from 1985 until 2015, a time when downtown Orangeburg and other downtowns were coping with a radically changing retail environment.

The store was founded by farmer T.B. Fersner Sr. in 1906 and changed its name to 5&10, using a marketing tool coined by Sam Kress in 1896 when Kress opened his first store in Memphis, Tenn.

The store changed from a 5&10 to Fersner’s 5 to $1.00 when it celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Fersner family operated the store until 1970.

In 1985, the store was about to go out of business as its competition, like Woods and Kress, did years before.

Enter Roy Chandler – a man with no shortage of experience in the dime-store business, having worked for S.H. Kress for 30 years, a period during which he managed four stores across the United States. He retired as a top executive in the company.

“We came in and we ran like a 15% increase for 15 years,” Chandler said of Ferse 5&10. “Business was flourishing. We had the uptown Orangeburg Merchants Association and we were charter members of DORA (Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.)”

In an effort to revitalize downtown, Chandler updated the store’s stock and luncheonette and implemented procedures for phone-bill payments and cashing checks. One of the greatest changes was starting the Ferse Money Order.

In June 1994, the store burned, but a few years earlier Chandler had purchased the old Smoak Hardware Store. All important store documents were tucked away in a safe. The next morning after the fire, the store was open next door.

By February 1995, the original Ferse 5&10 building was renovated and open for business.

In 2000, Chandler had open heart surgery, requiring him to take about three months off. The downtown streetscape came shortly afterward, causing a muddy way to the store. But customers continued to support its efforts.

Chandler made Ferse 5&10 successful while other businesses were failing, ultimately closing the store in late 2015.

“I hate to go, but there comes a time,” Chandler told The T&D, citing his health and increased competition from dollar stores and others.

What a loss. Nothing could quite match the shopping experience at Ferse 5&10.

As T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski described it: “There’s the savory aroma of freshly popped popcorn, creaking plank flooring and a framed picture of the Last Supper. The store features sewing notions, dry goods, BB guns, a Radio Flyer wagon and more.”

Chandler heard from customers lamenting loss of the store.

“They are saying, ‘This is my store and you can’t close my store,’” he said, noting adults told him they had been coming to the store since their childhood.

“There are a lot of them that really love me and I love them,” he said. “There have been so many over the years. I remember some of them from the first year and they are still coming.”

He followed by saying, “This has been my life.” And indeed it was one well-lived. Roy Chandler and his store will forever be a noted part of Orangeburg’s history.