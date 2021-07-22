EDITORIAL: Celebrities can help curb crisis with addiction

The good news is there being no evidence that more Americans started using drugs last year. Rather, the increased deaths most likely were people who had already been struggling with addiction, Monnat said.

South Carolinians believe celebrity influencers can play a key role in being sure that more people do not gravitate to drug use.

The internet can make nearly any topic go viral – including substance use awareness. The tag #sober currently has more than 3.2 million posts on Instagram and #soberlife has over 1.7 million, which indicates the power of social media when it comes to conversations about addiction and recovery.

LagunaTreatment.com conducted a survey of 3,000 social media users and found that over 1 in 3 (34%) social media users in South Carolina say influencers are strong advocates for addiction awareness and substance abuse prevention. More than a third of respondents believe celebrities have a social responsibility to promote a clean, substance-free lifestyle, given the spectrum of their following.