EDITORIAL: Celebrating manufacturers, newspapers

While we do not “manufacture” the news that goes into our print and online products, we have journalists and others working hard on the content that is found in the daily in The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com.

And in a way unlike any other manufacturer, we play a unique role in the community, providing information about its people, its businesses, its health, its education, its activities — its successes and its failures. Without the local newspaper, there would be no reporters providing information on local government and the people we elect to lead us. There would be no reports on threats to public safety and how crimes are resolved by police and the courts.

A local newspaper such as The Times and Democrat is a vital player in the community. But these are tough times for local journalism. The pandemic has cut into primary revenue streams such as local advertising. At a time when news is needed more than ever, our ability to deliver it is being tested.

The loss of three local weekly newspapers in our region this past week is testament to what is happening. And though The T&D has a greater audience than ever via its print and online products, we face challenges and need support via print and online subscriptions and local advertising.