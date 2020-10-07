EDITORIAL: Celebrating manufacturers, newspapers

It is fitting that National Newspaper Week and South Carolina Manufacturing Week fall during this same week in October.
Manufacturing is vital to South Carolina and Orangeburg. The purpose of South Carolina Manufacturing Week is to raise awareness of the achievements and opportunities that industry provides throughout the state.
"South Carolina's reputation as a location where manufacturing thrives is well known throughout the nation and world," Gov. Henry McMaster said in proclaiming the observance. "Our innovative manufacturers and exceptional workforce are key drivers in strengthening our economy and creating opportunities for South Carolinians."
Manufacturing and industry have always been a major component of Orangeburg County's economy. From aerospace to automobiles to lawn mowers to chemicals, Orangeburg County makes things.
The county boasts a diverse industrial landscape of more than 100 firms, with manufacturers employing more than 8,200. About 19% of the county's population works in manufacturing. Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce and the county is among the state leaders in the largest percentage of its workforce in manufacturing.
You may not consider it often, but this newspaper is a manufacturer. We create a daily product using heavy machinery, the printing press. And our product is shipped out daily directly to consumers.
While we do not “manufacture” the news that goes into our print and online products, we have journalists and others working hard on the content that is found in the daily in The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com.
And in a way unlike any other manufacturer, we play a unique role in the community, providing information about its people, its businesses, its health, its education, its activities — its successes and its failures. Without the local newspaper, there would be no reporters providing information on local government and the people we elect to lead us. There would be no reports on threats to public safety and how crimes are resolved by police and the courts.
A local newspaper such as The Times and Democrat is a vital player in the community. But these are tough times for local journalism. The pandemic has cut into primary revenue streams such as local advertising. At a time when news is needed more than ever, our ability to deliver it is being tested.
The loss of three local weekly newspapers in our region this past week is testament to what is happening. And though The T&D has a greater audience than ever via its print and online products, we face challenges and need support via print and online subscriptions and local advertising.
‘A sad day for us all’ as weekly papers close; Bamberg, Holly Hill, Santee publish final editions this week
We are a healthy enterprise and work hard to stay that way. We plan to continue being a part of a community and region that we have served for nearly 140 years.
So join us in making a commitment to supporting local news during National Newspaper Week when we also say thank you to all manufacturers playing a vital role in our economy.
