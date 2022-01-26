EDITORIAL: Celebrating lives of two public servants

Bamberg County in January has lost two men with a combined record of more than 60 years of public service to the county.

Former Clerk of Court James B. "Pedie" Hiers died Jan. 6. Former Coroner Willard “Billy” Duncan, the first African American to hold countywide office in Bamberg, died Jan. 17.

Both were first elected to their offices in 1988 and served until deciding in 2020 not to seek re-election in 2020.

Bamberg County leaders praised their service. And their careers are examples for the people of today, in Bamberg County and across the nation.

Public service remains vital. And those willing to devote their lives and careers to it are essential.

A 2020 Columbia Southern University article states: “For some, the term ‘public service’ brings to mind government agencies and policy changes. For others, it represents the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to save others. And still others, the concept of public service is more multifaceted, encompassing everything from the director of the local food bank to the nurses administering vaccines at the community health clinic. The fact is public service encompasses all of these facets and then some.”

So why do people like Hiers and Duncan decide to enter and remain in public service?

While each of the men certainly had individual reasons, there are common factors as pointed out in the CSU article:

Saving lives: “Often, when you ask someone why they entered the public service, their answer is ‘I wanted to make a difference.’ What that looks like varies from person to person. For some, it’s rewriting public policy to effect change in a specific community, while for others it’s working in the field, providing life-saving assistance in emergencies. The concept of saving lives means different things to different people, but the desire to give everyone a fair shot at life underpins nearly every public service role.”

Improving communities: “In an essay about public service for the Alliance of Innovation, Tracy Miller, the organization’s Florida regional director, wrote ‘You do not have to wonder as a citizen if you will have clean water to your home, or street lights that operate, or an ambulance when you dial 911. These have become givens in our lives and it is largely due to the stewards of our public dollars who balance the needs of the people they serve.’ These services do often have challenges, and there are needs for additional services to keep a community running safely and efficiently. Entering public service provides the opportunity to become a steward of public policy and contribute to the improvements that are vital to quality of life.”

Influencing social change: “Community improvement isn’t only about improving fire department response times or maintaining clean playgrounds. Social change also matters, and public servants are increasingly becoming agents for social change, creating more equity in social conditions.”

Personal fulfillment: “… It can’t be overlooked that working in public service provides a significant source of personal fulfillment. Feeling as if you’re working for a purpose is important; after all, you will spend thousands of hours at your job every year, and work is often closely tied to your sense of identity and accomplishment.”

Above all, public servants like “making a difference” for people. In Bamberg County, Pedie Hiers and Billy Duncan did just that. Their lives and careers are to be celebrated.

