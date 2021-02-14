EDITORIAL: Celebrating lives and contributions

The daily tallies from COVID-19 to some degree have numbed Americans. But the loss of life, whether to the coronavirus or simply the natural passing of time, is not to be understated. Every death is a loss to a family, friends and a community.
The Times and Democrat and TheTandD.com daily have a number of obituaries reporting deaths, announcing services and remembering the details of lives. These acknowledgements are important for many reasons, but not the least of them is the recording of the history of our community.
Writing for Legacy.com, Stephen Segal cites five reasons that publishing obituaries in local news is important:
1. Most people go their whole lives without their life story being written. An obituary is the place where we do them justice — where we record their memory to live on forever.
2. We want to share these profound moments with those who care.
3. Publishing an obituary in the local news, where it appears both online and in print, means maximizing the audience of people who have some connection to the person who died.
4. People researching their family’s genealogy depend on newspaper obituaries to discover important pieces of family history.
5. People want their loved ones to be accorded the formal respect of an obituary.
The period from New Year's to Feb. 10 has brought the deaths of a number of notable persons locally. Though acknowledging some always risks a justifiable outcry that we’ve missed others equally or more of note, we are compelled to offer the names of some that have been integral to the fabric of our community for many years.
- Heyward Livingston: Livingston served on Orangeburg County Council for nearly 2-1/2 decades. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said of him, "He was somebody what would bring honor and integrity to a decision. He would make the right decision regardless of what people thought or what people said. He would do the right thing.”
And council colleague Janie Cooper-Smith said: "Heyward was relatively quiet. He was dedicated to the people he served. They came first. He always put them first. Even though he was quiet, when he spoke, he spoke. I always said that he spoke softly, but he carried a big stick."
- Franklin Roosevelt Dash: Dash owned and operated funeral homes in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Blackville. Among the many positive things that can be and are said of him, his obituary made particular note of his ability as a “human connector” who always demonstrated a commitment to helping others. "He was a gentleman by choice."
- William Pou “Bill” Wise: His ownership of Bill Wise Printers Inc. was part of 53 years in the printing business for a man described as “a true entrepreneur.” He was also a noted musician with the Kinsman Quartet for 20 years.
- John Allen Felks of Bowman: Felks owned one of the longest-running businesses in Bowman, Bowman Cleaners. He operated it for more than 40 years. “He was very well loved in the community.”
- Julia Wolfe: The Orangeburg woman reached 104 years of age before her death on Feb. 6. An inspiration to family and friends, she loved to cook even as a centenarian. Her motto: “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”
- Walter "WJ" Judson Stoudenmire Jr.: The 98-year-old was part of history as a member of the honor guard at World War II Gen. George Patton's funeral. Beyond his military service, he will be remembered as a teacher/administrator for Orangeburg city schools.
- Brenda L. Williams: She was a pioneer among women in hospital administration, retiring as vice president of strategy and compliance at the Regional Medical Center after 38 years in the field during which she was an integral player in major expansions at the hospital and in its services. Her motto: "If you do the right thing for the right reason and not for your benefit but for others, and if you serve God's purpose, you will be successful.”
To restate, don’t hold it against us for deciding to name some at the risk of missing others. The intent is to remind our community of these lives and contributions, and those of others, that are to be celebrated.