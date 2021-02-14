EDITORIAL: Celebrating lives and contributions

The daily tallies from COVID-19 to some degree have numbed Americans. But the loss of life, whether to the coronavirus or simply the natural passing of time, is not to be understated. Every death is a loss to a family, friends and a community.

The Times and Democrat and TheTandD.com daily have a number of obituaries reporting deaths, announcing services and remembering the details of lives. These acknowledgements are important for many reasons, but not the least of them is the recording of the history of our community.

Writing for Legacy.com, Stephen Segal cites five reasons that publishing obituaries in local news is important:

1. Most people go their whole lives without their life story being written. An obituary is the place where we do them justice — where we record their memory to live on forever.

2. We want to share these profound moments with those who care.

3. Publishing an obituary in the local news, where it appears both online and in print, means maximizing the audience of people who have some connection to the person who died.

4. People researching their family’s genealogy depend on newspaper obituaries to discover important pieces of family history.