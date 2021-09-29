EDITORIAL: Celebrating 140 years of journalism

The Times and Democrat has been the news source for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties for 14 decades. The daily newspaper marks its 140th birthday today. The first T&D was published on Sept. 29, 1881.
The T&D was born from a merger of two newspapers: The Times and The Democrat. But the history of newspapers in Orangeburg goes back even further than The T&D’s predecessors. We think you’ll find that history and the history of the T&D itself interesting reading in today’s newspaper and at TheTandD.com.
There are many stories to tell about The T&D. It has survived major hurricanes and the destruction of its building during the 140-year history that has seen it be on the cutting edge of technological advances from the revolutionary linotype machines of the early 1900s through computer pagination of newspaper pages in the 1990s to today’s digital platforms that give The T&D reach far beyond the days of the print-only newspaper.
• The TandD.com has 284,832 unique visitors accounting for 2.1 million page views monthly.
• The reach of The T&D’s mobile site is 213,135 unique visitors accounting for 1.5 million page views monthly.
• Via social media, the newspaper’s reach is expanded further with 21,882 Facebook followers and 3,583 on Twitter.
• Plus the print edition has readership of 9,168 daily and 9,672 on Sundays.
The T&D continues as THE source for local news and an engine for commerce in the three counties. And for our anniversary, we are offering special rates for becoming a member at www.thetandd.com, which annually over nearly two decades has been honored as the best or one of the best newspaper websites in South Carolina. Stay abreast of the news from your community, state, nation and the world around the clock and support the important gathering of local news. Become a member by visiting https://go.thetandd.com/june3.
And while we are promoting the news of today and tomorrow at our website on this anniversary date, we must tell you about another service that in many ways is as revolutionary as the advances that have transformed the newspaper industry over The T&D’s 140 years: our archives.
Once people came to us or went to the county library to either see copies of past newspapers or microfilm of pages from far in the past. Today, those pages are just a click or two away on your computer or mobile device at TheTandD.com/archives. And the most amazing aspect of the archives is they are searchable. If you are looking for the name of a relative from 100 years ago, you can simply type in the name and see every T&D page across the years that references the person. It’s yet another information tool of the type that those who founded and led The T&D in its infancy could never have imagined.
So celebrate with us today by becoming more familiar with what we offer in the daily print edition, which is available by subscription or at sites all around the three counties, and by becoming a member at TheTandD.com. We want you as part of our newspaper family.