EDITORIAL: Caution, yes! Plus fighting fire with fire

The S.C. Forestry Commission warned a week ago that amid a dramatic uptick in wildfire ignitions, the public is urged to exercise the utmost vigilance when conducting outdoor burns of any kind.

Then over the weekend, SCFC issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert discouraging people from burning outdoors at all.

The agency recorded 106 wildfires that burned more than 1,500 acres between Thursday and Saturday, adding to a busy season that has already seen more wildfires in the first three months of 2022 than all of last fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021).

South Carolina is in the peak of what is traditionally known as “wildfire season” throughout most of the Southeastern United States. A majority of the Palmetto State’s largest and most destructive wildfires have happened during March and April.

Wildfire does not have to be so costly.

That’s the message from Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina experts. The governor has proclaimed March 2022 as Prescribed Fire Awareness Month in South Carolina.

A coalition of state, federal and non-governmental land-management organizations under the umbrella of the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council requested the proclamation again in 2022 to raise awareness of the essential role that fire plays in both the stewardship of our natural resources and the protection of lives and property.

Prescribed, or controlled, burning is the skilled application of fire under planned weather and fuel conditions to achieve specific forest and land-management objectives. Controlled burning is an ancient practice, notably used by Native Americans for crop management, insect and pest control, and hunting habitat improvement, among other purposes.

The practice continues today under the direction of land managers who understand the appropriate weather conditions, fuel loads and atmospheric conditions for conducting such burns. These carefully applied fires are an important tool to help restore and maintain vital habitat for wildlife, including bobwhite quail and other grassland birds, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, gopher tortoises and red-cockaded woodpeckers. Beside the many wildlife species that require fire-dependent habitat, many plants thrive only in regularly burned forests.

Prescribed fire enhances public safety by reducing or even eliminating fuel loads, thereby making wildfire on that area impossible or unlikely for some time afterward. And wildfires are usually less destructive on areas that have been prescribed burned. Wildfires often either lose intensity or go out when they reach areas that have been prescribed burned.

“Prescribed burning is not only the most effective, economical protection against wildfires because it reduces accumulated fuels,” said McMaster in his proclamation, “but it is also a key tool in managing and maintaining the ecological integrity of South Carolina’s woodlands, grasslands, agricultural areas and wildlife habitats.”

Darryl Jones, SCFC forest protection chief, said about 500,000 acres are prescribed-burned every year in South Carolina – most of them on private land – but at least 1 million acres should be burned annually.

“Every prescribed burn accomplishes multiple benefits,” Jones said. “Most of the woodlands in S.C. are adapted to fire and burned regularly, historically speaking. When responsible land managers use prescribed fire as a tool under weather and fuel conditions that are just right, we can maintain wildlife habitat and forest health while also reducing the severity of wildfires.”

While prescribed burning cannot stop all wildfires, it is the best management tool available for preventing larger and more frequent outbreaks. As unusual as it may seem to the layman, preventing devastating wildfires amounts to fighting fire with fire.

