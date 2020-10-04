EDITORIAL: Caution in returning to classroom

The Orangeburg County School District is taking a cautious approach in returning students to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials say a phased-in approach will be used over the coming weeks. No date has been announced.

The plan, according to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster, is to go with a hybrid model that focuses on maintaining small class sizes. Safety protocols will include Plexiglas for students’ desks and tables.

As much as the goal should be to get students back in the classroom, the emphasis on safety is essential. And according to a new survey, nowhere is it more essential than South Carolina.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on the Safest States for Schools to Reopen. South Carolina ranks No. 2 as the least safe state.

To identify which states have the safest conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 15 metrics. The data set includes such things as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size and the ratio of students to school nurses.

