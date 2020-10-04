EDITORIAL: Caution in returning to classroom

The Orangeburg County School District is taking a cautious approach in returning students to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
District officials say a phased-in approach will be used over the coming weeks. No date has been announced.
The plan, according to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster, is to go with a hybrid model that focuses on maintaining small class sizes. Safety protocols will include Plexiglas for students’ desks and tables.
As much as the goal should be to get students back in the classroom, the emphasis on safety is essential. And according to a new survey, nowhere is it more essential than South Carolina.
The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on the Safest States for Schools to Reopen. South Carolina ranks No. 2 as the least safe state.
To identify which states have the safest conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 15 metrics. The data set includes such things as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size and the ratio of students to school nurses. For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-for-schools-to-reopen/79230/
Here are results for South Carolina (1=Safest, 25=Average):
• 46th – Child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children
• 35th – Child COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 children
• 40th – COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents
• 19th – Share of K-12 public school students transported through school transportation
• 22nd – Average public school class size
• 24th – Pupil-teacher ratio
• 29th – Share of seniors living with school-age children
• 21st – Share of children living in crowded housing
• 15th – Student-to-school-nurse ratio
The results make clear that the risks associated with putting students back in the classroom go beyond their health. The spread of COVID-19 among any group of people stands to impact many others as members of the group go their separate ways. A cautious approach following all safety protocols is vital.
OCSD Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler sums it up this way: "It is not that we don't want our children back in school full-time, but we’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to be safe because they come first."
