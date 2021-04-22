EDITORIAL: Carolinians will do their part for planet

“It is great when individuals commit to supporting green products and practicing conscious consumption, but all the low-flow showerheads in the world are not going to solve global water problems. The most impactful thing people can do is to recognize our shared predicament about the climate crisis and build alliances with others to push for change and action. Everyone starts somewhere and realizing that you are a future ancestor can help motivate people to see themselves as more than solitary beings, and this leads to joining up with others and insisting that leaders help redirect societies toward sustainable futures. We cannot take no for an answer because our common future depends on action now.” -- Sharon Moran, associate professor, Department of Environmental Studies, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry