EDITORIAL: Caring vital to quality community

Community of Character

In 2000, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat in the effort to build a “Community of Character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support.

Because character education is stressed in schools and communities, Orangeburg County’s efforts received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

In September 2005, Orangeburg County was host for the first statewide Community of Character Conference, an event at which people from other locales came together here to learn more about the local effort and assist it. A second conference was held in 2009.

The goal of enhancing the quality of life by teaching basic virtues and ideals, such as the importance of honesty, dedication and the Golden Rule, continues to be worthwhile here, around South Carolina and everywhere.