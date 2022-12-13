EDITORIAL: Caring vital to quality community

An often-quoted adage pertains to the need for an entire community to raise and care for children.
Communities are asked to show they care by helping those less fortunate among the people, by supporting worthy causes that build quality of life, by joining together to combat problems from crime to hunger, from stray animals to littering.
A community that cares is made up of people who care – people who obey laws and go beyond in showing respect and affection for their locale and the people who are its residents.
CARING is the Community of Character Trait for December in Orangeburg County – the time to ask, has anyone said of you, “She/he is a caring person”?
Think about it. The phrase means that you’re one of those fortunate who can summon up the emotion to feel genuine and abiding affection for something or someone. It could be a pet or job or sick person, your church, your school teacher, your country, another girl, your best buddy. It could be how soldiers feel about their comrades. It can be a teammate.
People are also reading…
The word “caring” can cover a broad range, all the way from infatuation to fondness, but we only wish we could live in a world full of it.
Here are words and phrases that combine to describe “caring.” Devoted, “with all love and affection,” “charmed,” “have affection,” “have affinity for,” “apple of my eye,” “after my own heart,” “love birds,” “turtle doves,” “dote on,” “cotton to,” “swept off my feet,” “cherished,” “wouldn’t it be lovely,” “two hearts with but a single thought,” “two hearts that beat as one,” “caring makes the world go round,” “dearly beloved,” “light of my eye,” “The object of my affections!”
It is said knowing right from wrong is more subjective than many would have us believe, but there are criteria for making a sound decision on your actions. CARING is one of them. The person who cares about himself/herself, other people, his/her community, even the world as a whole, will make “right” decisions. Those who don’t care, sadly, won’t be concerned about right and wrong.