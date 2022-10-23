EDITORIAL: Candidates matter less than party

Politics in the United States are different in the 21st century. As the calendar turned to the year 2000, the groundwork for a major divide between Democrats and Republicans had already been laid. President Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s before 2000 produced the most hotly contested election in modern times with a Supreme Court decision ultimately making Republican George W. Bush the president.

Eight years later, history was made with Democrat Barack Obama winning the presidency, ultimately growing the divisions along ideological lines between liberals and conservatives.

Then nothing quite shook up the political world like the election of Donald Trump in a stunning 2016 upset of Democrat Hillary Clinton. The divisions grew deeper and deeper over any and every issue: the southern border, health care, foreign affairs, abortion, the courts, etc.

Democrats pulled out all the stops in 2020 to beat Trump, and they did it with “compromise” candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who promised to govern as a uniting and moderate force. It has not happened, with divisions, if anything, as deep as they have been. Democrats are labeled as Marxists and Republicans are marked as fascists and insurrectionists threatening democracy.

The next major election is at hand, with early voting in the midterms in South Carolina beginning Monday. On the national level, the entire focus is on which party will hold majorities in the Congress when all the voting is done.

The charges and countercharges are flying, not unexpectedly. Personal attacks are the order of the day. But the days of voting for “the candidate,” no matter the party, are all but over. While on the local and state levels, the person matters more than nationally, states are increasingly divided – bitterly divided – along partisan red and blue lines.

Even the most independent of voters, the so-called swing voters, are finding themselves making choices based on party and positions more than people. It’s the reality of national governance today as people elected to Congress go to Washington and vote along party lines on key issues.

Democrats are expected to side with Biden and other Democrats. Republicans are expected to be united in opposing everything the Democratic majority proposes. And the votes largely are breaking down that way.

Thus in 2022, no matter how much one candidate may be “liked” over another, voters must ask themselves which positions they support. The issues are very real: inflation, crime, democracy, abortion, energy, climate change, immigration, education, student debt, government programs, foreign affairs and even war. If voters in the different states favor Biden policies, they should vote for Democrats because no matter what a candidate says, voting with Democrats will be reality when they get to Washington. The same is true for Republicans voting with Republicans.

There remain a few examples of independence. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney from Wyoming. But Democrats openly call for Manchin to be replaced and Cheney was soundly defeated in a Republican primary and will not be returning to Congress.

It’s not the ideal but it’s reality. A voter, in national races, must decide in which direction they want the country to go and vote accordingly.