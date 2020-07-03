EDITORIAL: ‘By the people, for the people’ did not perish

Many remain familiar with the life of Austin Cunningham, a businessman and civic servant who for decades did more for Orangeburg than observe from the sidelines.
Cunningham's death in 2009 left a big void for Orangeburg. But he lives on through his many influences -- and his writing. Consider the relevance of his words from 2008:
----
July 4, 1776/Independence Day and Nov. 19, 1863/Equality Day
I’m going to try to link our glorious Declaration of Independence (1776) with Lincoln’s spectacular Gettysburg Address (1863) — an odd thing to do. The two are separated by 87 years, but my theory is the Gettysburg speech fills in the gaps deliberately skipped over by the 2nd Continental Congress (our Founders) and updates them to the needs and realities of a totally new era.
The Declaration of Independence
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation — We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these rights Governments are instituted among Men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends it is right of the People to alter or abolish it and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness….”
Gettysburg Address
The Battle of Gettysburg took place July 1-3, 1863, the almost precise 87th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration. It was the biggest of the battles of the Civil War, one the North won. Four-and-a-half months later, President Lincoln gave a masterful five-minute speech (291 words) on the site dedicating it as a national cemetery.
“FOURSCORE AND SEVEN years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate — we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or to detract. The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us, the living, rather to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have so far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion; that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
This speech still resonates along with Jefferson’s Declaration wherever men and women long for freedom. Lincoln wanted to complete the Founders' job still “unfinished” with “a new birth of freedom,” one that for the first time included EVERYONE. He gave inclusive new meaning to Jefferson’s phrase “all men are created equal.”
Seventeen months after Gettysburg, Lincoln had been re-elected, had won his war and was dead. Freedom for all slaves came just seven months later with the ratification of the 13th Amendment to our Constitution. Tragically he wasn’t there to help “bind up the wounds” with his unique magnanimity.
But “government of the people, by the people, for the people did not perish from the earth.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!