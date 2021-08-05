EDITORIAL: Businesses need sales tax holiday

South Carolina’s sales tax holiday from Aug. 6-8 comes amid worries about the coronavirus. Cases are on the rise and there are worries about a return to school this month.
Juts how "normal" will school operations be? As of now, students will be back in classes and in need of traditional school supplies as well as more technology for learning online. The pandemic has changed the way education will look going forward.
Merchants remain in need of all the boosts they can get after difficulties over the past 1-1/2 years. The sales tax holiday is a chance for consumers to save and local merchants to profit.
But first, we want to tell you there are arguments against tax holidays, which this year are being scheduled in 17 states, down from a peak of 19 in 2010, but above last year’s 16.
Janelle Cammenga, policy analyst at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, last year issued a report: Sales Tax Holidays: Politically Expedient but Poor Tax Policy 2020.
Key highlights:
• Sales tax holidays do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence (including a 2017 study by Federal Reserve researchers) shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases.
• Sales tax holidays are not an effective solution to the current economic crisis, as the drop in consumption is caused by a public health crisis, not a drop in consumers’ desire to spend.
• Sales tax holidays create complexities for tax code compliance, efficient labor allocation and inventory management.
• Most sales tax holidays involve politicians picking products and industries to favor with exemptions, arbitrarily discriminating among products and across time.
• While sales taxes are somewhat regressive, this does not make tax holidays an effective tool for providing relief to low-income individuals.
• Political gimmicks like sales tax holidays distract policymakers and taxpayers from genuine, permanent tax relief.
Give the Tax Foundation credit for consistency in arguing that reform of the tax system is needed. Let’s even agree that tax holidays are not a substitute for reform. But let’s don’t go so far as to agree that if states can afford sales tax holidays, they can afford a more permanent form of tax relief. That depends on the extent of relief.
While many South Carolinians will go along with the idea of tax reform, a majority is not likely to echo the sentiment about the tax-free weekend. Taxes will not be imposed on clothing, shoes, school supplies, book bags, computers, printers, bedspreads and linens, and more.
Shoppers will save up to 8.5%, depending on local taxes. The state sales tax rate is 6%.
Items that won’t be exempt from sales tax during the weekend include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, cellular phones and items placed on layaway.
Our position is to expand, not do away with, the tax-free holidays. The list of what is and is not free of taxation is confounding and should be altered to include nearly all purchases. The state’s leaders promote the holiday as a major boost to business and big bonus for consumers during what has become the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.
If the holiday is good for the economy, and it surely will be this year, let’s bring more businesses in on the benefits.