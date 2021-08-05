EDITORIAL: Businesses need sales tax holiday

South Carolina’s sales tax holiday from Aug. 6-8 comes amid worries about the coronavirus. Cases are on the rise and there are worries about a return to school this month.

Juts how "normal" will school operations be? As of now, students will be back in classes and in need of traditional school supplies as well as more technology for learning online. The pandemic has changed the way education will look going forward.

Merchants remain in need of all the boosts they can get after difficulties over the past 1-1/2 years. The sales tax holiday is a chance for consumers to save and local merchants to profit.

But first, we want to tell you there are arguments against tax holidays, which this year are being scheduled in 17 states, down from a peak of 19 in 2010, but above last year’s 16.

Janelle Cammenga, policy analyst at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, last year issued a report: Sales Tax Holidays: Politically Expedient but Poor Tax Policy 2020.

Key highlights:

• Sales tax holidays do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence (including a 2017 study by Federal Reserve researchers) shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases.