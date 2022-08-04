EDITORIAL: Businesses need sales tax holiday

South Carolina’s sales tax holiday from Aug. 5-7 comes amid new worries about the coronavirus and soaring inflation.

The past 2-1/2 years of COVID-19 have been tough on business, which can use the boost in sales. And consumers being forced into a focus on necessities as prices continue rising can use help this year in getting the “necessities” for school, which will be in-person with the requisite supplies unless there is a major change in the virus situation.

S.C. Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell says, "With the increased cost of living, this year's sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

No all agree about tax holidays. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation has long argued they are bad policy. A 2020 study sanctioned by the organization concluded:

• Sales tax holidays do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases.

• Sales tax holidays create complexities for tax code compliance, efficient labor allocation and inventory management.

• Most sales tax holidays involve politicians picking products and industries to favor with exemptions, arbitrarily discriminating among products and across time.

• While sales taxes are somewhat regressive, this does not make tax holidays an effective tool for providing relief to low-income individuals.

• Political gimmicks like sales tax holidays distract policymakers and taxpayers from genuine, permanent tax relief.

While many South Carolinians will go along with the idea of tax reform, a majority is not likely to echo the sentiment about the tax-free weekend.

They are more likely to agree with the National Federation of Independent Business State Director Ben Homeyer on South Carolinians wanting to support businesses while also saving money.

“This year’s tax-free weekend couldn’t come at a better time for small business,” Homeyer said. “Main Street got through the pandemic only to run smack into labor and supply-chain issues and the worst inflation we’ve seen in decades.”

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, taxes will not be imposed on clothing, shoes, school supplies, book bags, computers, printers, bedspreads and linens, and more.

Shoppers will save up to 8.5%, depending on local taxes. The state sales tax rate is 6%.

Items that won’t be exempt from sales tax during the weekend include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, cellular phones and items placed on layaway.

Our position is to expand, not do away with, the tax-free holidays. The list of what is and is not free of taxation is confounding and should be altered to include nearly all purchases. The state’s leaders promote the holiday as a major boost to business and big bonus for consumers during what has become the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the August sales tax holiday. If the holiday is good for the economy, and it surely will be this year, let’s bring more businesses in on the benefits.