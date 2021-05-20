EDITORIAL: Busiest time on road can be less deadly

Just in time for the busy summer driving season, South Carolina is reminded of its status as one of the most dangerous places to drive in the United States.

This time the bad news comes in the form of a study of 2019 data by the driver education website Zutobi.com, which ranked the state's drivers as the fourth worst in the country. The totals show 2,216 people involved in fatal crashes and an average of 42.5 fatal crashes per 100,000 population.

A key way to save lives here and everywhere on the road is use of safety belts.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide have announced the annual Buckle Up, South Carolina (BUSC) enforcement mobilization. The special enforcement period will run from May 24, through June 6.

“Memorial Day weekend begins the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” when we typically see fatalities increase on our roadways,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “With travel forecast to increase this summer, our law enforcement divisions are urging motorists to take the simplest and quickest step to reduce fatalities on our roadways: buckle up and ensure every passenger is buckled up whether driving close to home or taking a summer road trip.”