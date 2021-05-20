EDITORIAL: Busiest time on road can be less deadly

Just in time for the busy summer driving season, South Carolina is reminded of its status as one of the most dangerous places to drive in the United States.
This time the bad news comes in the form of a study of 2019 data by the driver education website Zutobi.com, which ranked the state's drivers as the fourth worst in the country. The totals show 2,216 people involved in fatal crashes and an average of 42.5 fatal crashes per 100,000 population.
A key way to save lives here and everywhere on the road is use of safety belts.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide have announced the annual Buckle Up, South Carolina (BUSC) enforcement mobilization. The special enforcement period will run from May 24, through June 6.
“Memorial Day weekend begins the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” when we typically see fatalities increase on our roadways,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “With travel forecast to increase this summer, our law enforcement divisions are urging motorists to take the simplest and quickest step to reduce fatalities on our roadways: buckle up and ensure every passenger is buckled up whether driving close to home or taking a summer road trip.”
The BUSC campaign runs in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket national seat belt enforcement mobilization through June 6. The annual campaign reminds drivers and passengers of the state’s primary safety belt law and to buckle up ahead of summer travel in the weeks before and after Memorial Day.
In an effort to curb fatalities, BUSC combines enforcement of state seat belt laws with a public education campaign on television, radio and social media. The ads, created in 2020, feature a unique perspective of several different individuals and their milestones that were missed as a direct result of their loved ones not buckling up.
“So far this year, 259 of the 366 people who have died in motor vehicle collisions (with access to seat belts) were not buckled up,” SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said on Monday. “We know seat belts save lives, and that is why our troopers will be placing an emphasis on safety belt and child restraint violations in an effort to keep motorists safe on our highways this summer.”
State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill said his officers will be focusing on ensuring commercial motor vehicle drivers are operating safely this summer, including buckling up.
“People often have the misconception that operators of large trucks are safe because of the sheer size of the vehicle,” Dill said. “We will be working to educate drivers about the dangers of not buckling up and enforcing our state’s primary seat belt law to help keep truckers safe as they transport goods across our state.”
The BUSC campaign is part of the department’s Target Zero umbrella, which guides all enforcement and education activities at SCDPS, and represents a long-term strategy to reduce and eliminate traffic fatalities in South Carolina.
Help make the elimination begin right now. Wear your seat belt.