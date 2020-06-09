EDITORIAL: Building better ID system for voting and life

The battle around the nation over voting rights continues. In South Carolina there is no unanimity of opinion, but there is at least a measure of stability after a long battle over the state’s laws pertaining to voter identification.
South Carolina is a model for other states in that it requires a photo ID but provides that no voter is to be denied the right to vote, with or without a photo ID.
A South Carolina voter at the polls must show a driver’s license, an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in lieu of a driver’s license, a South Carolina voter registration card that includes a photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport. Free photo IDs are available from the DMV or county voter registration offices.
If a voter does not have one of these IDs, he or she may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if the person shows a photo ID to the election commission prior to certification of the election (usually Thursday or Friday after the election).
If a person cannot get a photo ID in time for the election, he or she may bring a non-photo voter registration card to the polling place and vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating he or she has a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. A reasonable impediment is considered any valid reason, beyond a person’s control, creating an obstacle to obtaining photo identification:
• A disability or illness.
• A conflict with a work schedule.
• A lack of transportation.
• Lack of a birth certificate.
• Family responsibilities.
• A religious objection to being photographed.
The ballot will count unless someone proves to the election commission that a person is lying about his or her identity or having the listed impediment.
South Carolina is protecting the right of those without a state-issued photo ID but at the same time is moving toward the ideal, which is every voter having such identification.
To further that objective nationally, it’s time for a concept put forth by Andrew Young, former U.N. ambassador, congressman and mayor of Atlanta, and Martin Luther King III to gain traction. The concept of the “Freedom Card” was developed by Young and Norm Ornstein.
They have proposed that the Social Security Administration by mail or at each of its roughly 1,300 offices be authorized and equipped to issue – at a citizen’s request – a Social Security card bearing the person’s photo.
A Social Security photo ID would be acceptable as voter ID in any state.
Young and proponents of the program say it would greatly alleviate concerns that voter ID laws disenfranchise otherwise eligible voters simply because they lack photo identification. It would also ensure uninterrupted voting rights if a citizen moves.
The concept makes sense since the Social Security card is the only form of ID to which every American citizen is already entitled. SSA employees are trained to assist citizens in establishing proof of identity and the agency even offers a hotline.
As an added benefit, photo-bearing Social Security cards would, according to law enforcement, significantly improve the integrity of the I-9 employee-verification process. It would be much harder for workers to use another person’s card.
In a broader societal context, the lack of photo ID is a serious burden on many citizens, especially low-income Americans. This would address that problem.
Andrew Young’s words from 2014 are still on target today: “Without a photo ID in today’s world, you are a second-class citizen … You can’t easily check into a hotel, get on an airplane or enter a voting booth, so what the Social Security card with a photo should be called is a Freedom Card.”
