EDITORIAL: Building better ID system for voting and life

At the polls a week ago, you needed proof of your identity.

South Carolina is a model for other states in that it requires a photo ID but provides that no voter is to be denied the right to vote, with or without a photo ID.

A South Carolina voter at the polls must show a driver’s license, an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in lieu of a driver’s license, a South Carolina voter registration card that includes a photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport. Free photo IDs are available from the DMV or county voter registration offices.

If a voter does not have one of these IDs, he or she may vote a provisional ballot that will count only if the person shows a photo ID to the election commission prior to certification of the election (usually Thursday or Friday after the election).

If a person cannot get a photo ID in time for the election, he or she may bring a non-photo voter registration card to the polling place and vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating he or she has a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. A reasonable impediment is considered any valid reason, beyond a person’s control, creating an obstacle to obtaining photo identification:

A disability or illness.

A conflict with a work schedule.

A lack of transportation.

Lack of a birth certificate.

Family responsibilities.

A religious objection to being photographed.

The ballot will count unless someone proves to the election commission that a person is lying about his or her identity or having the listed impediment.

South Carolina is protecting the right of those without a state-issued photo ID but at the same time is moving toward the ideal, which is every voter having such identification.

Proper identification is needed to do just about everything in the world of 2022. Voting should be no different.

Which brings us back to a concept put forth by Andrew Young, former U.N. ambassador, congressman and mayor of Atlanta, and Martin Luther King III.

They have proposed that the Social Security Administration by mail or at each of its offices be authorized and equipped to issue – at a citizen’s request – a Social Security card bearing the person’s photo.

A Social Security photo ID would be acceptable as voter ID in any state.

The concept makes sense since the Social Security card is the only form of ID to which every American citizen is already entitled.

The lack of photo ID is a serious burden on some citizens, especially low-income Americans. This would address that problem and go a long way toward alleviating concerns that voter ID laws disenfranchise otherwise eligible voters simply because they lack photo identification.